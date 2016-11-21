Cub scouts help raise food for the needy

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Like a well-oiled machine, uniformed scouts loaded bags of food into an East Lincoln Christian Ministry box truck in the parking lot of Hill’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Stanley on Saturday.

Area troops, including Cub Scout Pack 83 out of Hill’s Chapel United Methodist Church, have been “scouting for food” over the past weeks. On Saturday, they picked up the bags of food donated by area residents to be delivered to those in need.

“We’ve really upped the game over the past couple of years based on the needs expressed by East Lincoln Christian Ministry,” Pack 83 cub master David Underwood said.

The weekend prior, fliers were put out letting East Lincoln residents know that the scouts would be collecting food the next week. Cub Scout Pack 83 also does a similar collection in the spring, according to Underwood.

“Last year, we collected just over 5,000 pounds of food and, speaking with Dave Smith at the Christian Ministry, that’s able to provide approximately two weeks of food for 110 families,” he said. “It’s a really good thing that they’re doing. The kids get so excited when they go up to a door and there’s a bag out there to collect – it’s almost like Christmas for the kids to pick up a donation.”

After he finished loading up the last bag of food into the truck, Drew Underwood agreed that it was like getting a birthday or Christmas present and that it felt good to help out those in need.

Scouting for food is an annual event for many troops across the country since it was started in 1985 by the Greater St. Louis Area Council. Hunger is considered by scouts to be one of the five “unacceptable” problems in society. Every year, scouts collect millions of pounds of food to be distributed to those in need.

In addition to collecting food, Cub Scout Pack 83 collected almost 80 coats last year. Scouts also help with grounds clean up and plant trees in the community.

For more information on Cub Scout Pack 83, visit the troops’ web site at https://sites.google.com/site/denverncpack83/Home or contact Underwood by email at nccubscoutpack83@gmail.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard