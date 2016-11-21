Criminal Charges — 11-21-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Grady Adam Allen, 33, of 1391 Goldrock Tr. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 15 with one count each of speeding to elude arrest, seat belt law violation, speeding, and careless or reckless driving. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Scot David Royster, 42, of 223 Hawks Bill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 15 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $800 cash bond was set.
- Michael Howard Reynolds Jr., 30, of 3303 Windy Hill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 15 with one count of failure to comply. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Tisha Lasha Isaacs, 37, of 3214 Hickory Grove Rd. in Gastonia was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of embezzlement.
- Jacqueline Teresa Evans, 40, of 1029 E Gaston St. B in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 16 with one count each of larceny and reconnect utility. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Robert Hayes Hunter Jr., 46, of 203 Hawks Bill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $1,092 cash bond was set.
- Devon Hartwell Ward, 30, of 2159 Greenleaf Rd. in Clover was charged on Nov. 16 with one count each of felony breaking and entering building, larceny of firearm, possession of stolen goods, and larceny. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Corey Andrew Zimmerman, 27, of 3924 Will Proctor St. in Denver was charged on Nov. 17 with two counts of civil order for arrest of child support. A $750 cash bond was set.
- Timothy Snell Wilkes, 45, of 104 New York Ave. in Interlachen, Fla. was charged on Nov. 17 with one count each of failure to appear, larceny, and possession of stolen goods. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Hugh Black, 35, of 1447 Salem Ch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 17 with one count of first degree trespassing. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Leslie Tate, 39, of 7899 Falling Brook Ln. in Vale was charged on Nov. 17 with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and second degree trespassing.
- Christian James Stewart, 27, of 6199 W Nc 27 Hwy in Vale was charged on Nov. 17 with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of control substance schedule II, and fugitive from justice. A $500 bond was set.
- Katherine Lynn Fuller, 47, of 591 Polo Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 17 with one count of assault inflicting serious injury.
