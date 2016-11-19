Wolves cruise past Thomasville

JAMES MAYBERRY

Special to the LTN

The first round of the 2A state playoffs resulted in a big win for (No. 1 West) Lincolnton against (No. 8 Midwest) Thomasville. The Wolves started hot and had a 35-0 halftime lead to propel them to a 48-13 opening round victory.

The first quarter began with three straight punts, but on Lincolnton’s second possession of the game the Wolves found the end zone.

Sage Surratt ran a fade route and caught a perfectly thrown ball from quarterback Cordel Littlejohn for a 6-yard touchdown. This came with 5:28 left in the first quarter and put the Wolves ahead 7-0.

After forcing Thomasville to a 3-and-out, Littlejohn found Langdon Givens for a 76 yard touchdown pass and extended the lead to 14-0.

A touchback on the kickoff followed by an illegal substitution by the Bulldogs pinned them deep in their own territory to begin their drive. The very next play, a botched snap resulted in a fumble recovery by Surratt at the 6 yard line. One play later, Xavier Mclain ran it into the end zone from 6 yards out to give the Wolves a commanding 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Mclain scored his second touchdown of the half with a 32 yard touchdown run to make the score 28-0.

Littlejohn and Surratt connected for another touchdown, this time for 33 yards, and Lincolton continued their first half domination with a 35-0 lead with 7:42 remaining in the half.

Lincolnton’s defense also dominated, only allowing 2 first downs in the first half.

“After last week, we needed to come out and play solid defense,” said Lincolnton head coach Ledford Gibson.

The second half, a quick 5 yard touchdown run by Mclain put the Wolves up by 42. For the rest of the game there was a running clock.

Late in the third quarter Surratt caught his third touchdown pass of the night. A 25 yard catch that would be the Wolves last score of the game.

“We have a lot of good talent and it opens it up for me,” stated Surratt when asked how he continues to dominate week-in and week-out.

Surratt finished the game with 7 catches for 95 yards.

Littlejohn completed 15 of 24 passes for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns. He completed passes to four different receivers, all of which had over 30 receiving yards.

“It makes my job a lot easier,” said Littlejohn of the offensive talent, “when you have people like Sage, Langdon, and Tyreke (Hollis) it just makes the game easier.”

Other offensive standouts for Lincolnton were Langdon Givens who had five catches for 125 yards, Xavier Mclain had 113 yards on 12 rushes.

The Wolves offense totaled 421 yards (136 rushing, 285 passing).

Lincolnton (11-1) will host Eastern Randolph next Friday.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN