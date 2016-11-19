Rebels season ends with loss at Monroe

Staff report

Top ranked Monroe scored touchdowns on seven of its first nine possessions, cruising to a 55-7 victory Friday night at home against West Lincoln in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Rebels had the unenviable task as an eight seed, of taking on the defending state 2AA Champs who are led by sophomore quarterback Trey Shepherd. The high octane Redhawk offense would benefit from great field position, starting five first half possessions in Rebel territory, all of which would result in touchdowns and pushing the lead to 35-0 at the half.

The Redhawks would score on their first possession of the second half extending the lead to 42-0 and putting the game into running clock mode.

The lone West Lincoln highlight came in the fourth quarter as senior Dallas Bridges gave the Rebel faithful who had made the 75-mile trip from Cat Square one last chance to cheer on his 61-yard touchdown run. He showed off his speed, strength and determination in breaking into the open field, then after getting caught at the ten, carrying three defenders into the end zone to avoid the shutout.

Monroe (10-2) moves on and will host Mount Pleasant in the second round next week, while the Rebels finish the season at 5-7.