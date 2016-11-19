Big second half propels Mustangs past Smoky Mountain

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

East Lincoln outscored Smoky Mountain 28-0 in the second half after the game was tied at 21 all at the break, and came away with a 49-21 first round victory.

Trevor Childers ran for 160 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Mustangs, who defeated Smoky Mountain in the first round for the third straight year.

Marcus Graham completed 11 of 17 passes for 299 yards and two scores for East Lincoln.

The Mustangs will travel to West Caldwell next Friday for a rematch with their fellow SD-7 member. The Warriors defeated East Lincoln 42-32 back in October.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN