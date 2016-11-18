West Lincoln recognizes fall sports award winners
West Lincoln High School recognized the fall sports individual award winners at their banquet Wednesday night. Winners were: Cheer Awards: Haley Cook – Most Valuable, Hannah Herrick – Most Spirited, Sarah Upton – Team Before Self, Hannah Turner – JV MVP. Womens Cross-country: Alexa Bieberich – MVP and All-Conference, Kaitlyn Eaker – Coach’s Award and All-Conference, Grace Gantt – Most Improved and All-Conference, Keely Stempien – All-Conference. Men’s Cross-country: Josh Garmon – MVP and All-Conference, Gabriel Gavin – Coach’s Award, Keaton Norman – Most Improved, Holden Carpenter – All-Conference. Tennis: Meredith Ferguson – Most Improved, Jessi Adams – MVP, Mailee Weaver – Coach’s Award and All-Conference, Kylee Leonhardt – All-Conference. Soccer: Logan Garcia – Impact Player and All-Conference, Mauro Renteria – Team Before Self, Holden Carpenter – Coach’s Award, Noah Ingle – JV Impact Player. Golf: Bailey Reep Player of the Year and All-Conference. Volleyball: Addie May – Best Offensive, Carson Warlick – Best Defensive, Jade Carpenter – Coach’s Award, Jayden Drewery – All-Conference, Gracie Ledford – JV MVP.
Image courtesy of Contributed
You must be logged in to post a comment Login