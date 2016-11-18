Home » Sports » West Lincoln recognizes fall sports award winners

West Lincoln recognizes fall sports award winners

West Lincoln High School recognized the fall sports individual award winners at their banquet Wednesday night. Winners were: Cheer Awards: Haley Cook - Most Valuable, Hannah Herrick - Most Spirited, Sarah Upton - Team Before Self, Hannah Turner - JV MVP. Womens Cross-country: Alexa Bieberich - MVP and All-Conference, Kaitlyn Eaker - Coach’s Award and All-Conference, Grace Gantt - Most Improved and All-Conference, Keely Stempien - All-Conference. Men’s Cross-country: Josh Garmon - MVP and All-Conference, Gabriel Gavin - Coach’s Award, Keaton Norman - Most Improved, Holden Carpenter - All-Conference. Tennis: Meredith Ferguson - Most Improved, Jessi Adams - MVP, Mailee Weaver - Coach’s Award and All-Conference, Kylee Leonhardt - All-Conference. Soccer: Logan Garcia - Impact Player and All-Conference, Mauro Renteria - Team Before Self, Holden Carpenter - Coach’s Award, Noah Ingle - JV Impact Player. Golf: Bailey Reep Player of the Year and All-Conference. Volleyball: Addie May - Best Offensive, Carson Warlick - Best Defensive, Jade Carpenter - Coach’s Award, Jayden Drewery - All-Conference, Gracie Ledford - JV MVP.

West Lincoln High School recognized the fall sports individual award winners at their banquet Wednesday night. Winners were: Cheer Awards: Haley Cook – Most Valuable, Hannah Herrick – Most Spirited, Sarah Upton – Team Before Self, Hannah Turner – JV MVP. Womens Cross-country: Alexa Bieberich – MVP and All-Conference, Kaitlyn Eaker – Coach’s Award and All-Conference, Grace Gantt – Most Improved and All-Conference, Keely Stempien – All-Conference. Men’s Cross-country: Josh Garmon – MVP and All-Conference, Gabriel Gavin – Coach’s Award, Keaton Norman – Most Improved, Holden Carpenter – All-Conference. Tennis: Meredith Ferguson – Most Improved, Jessi Adams – MVP, Mailee Weaver – Coach’s Award and All-Conference, Kylee Leonhardt – All-Conference. Soccer: Logan Garcia – Impact Player and All-Conference, Mauro Renteria – Team Before Self, Holden Carpenter – Coach’s Award, Noah Ingle – JV Impact Player. Golf: Bailey Reep Player of the Year and All-Conference. Volleyball: Addie May – Best Offensive, Carson Warlick – Best Defensive, Jade Carpenter – Coach’s Award, Jayden Drewery – All-Conference, Gracie Ledford – JV MVP.

Image courtesy of Contributed

You must be logged in to post a comment Login