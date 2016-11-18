West Lincoln Optimist teams to play in championship games
The West Lincoln Optimist Varsity (above) and Junior Varsity (below) teams will play in the Big South Youth Football championship games Saturday at Mooresville High School. The Junior Varsity has a record of 8-2, and the Varsity is 5-3. Members of the Varsity team are Collin Huss, Andy Saine, Raymond Mace, Easton Dellinger, Caden Mitchem, Drake Pierce, Nathan Kester, Matthew Hopkins, Lucas Howell, Mason Avery, JJ Ponder, Bill Nance, Seth Butler, Eli Leatherman, Anthony Lail, Patrick Goins, Mason Leonard, Houston Heavner, Jonathon King, Cayden Powell, Blaze Dedmon, Lucas Workman, Austin Brown and Bradley Taylor. WLO Junior Varsity team members are Parker Kelly, TJ Beam, Duck Hice, Cadon Hull, Drew Ponder, Payton Workman, Dalton Digregorio, Zander Harrelson, Jack Stewart, Landon Fitzpatrick, Caden Smith, Javarius Mcneil, Deven McCall, Robbie Bowman, Bladen Ingle, Michael Thomas, Ty Jones, L.J. Beam, Duncan Huitt, Isaac Johnson, Jacob Helms, Khavijae Mayfield, Riley Young, Haden Reinhardt, Ethan Hallman, Joshua Fox, Drake Wood, Kolby Pless, Keegan Bostic, Levi Huss, Caleb Sain, Dayne Harrelson, Christopher Mosteller, Jonah McNabb, Andrew Johnson, Conner Lowery, Ben Sain, Cooper Houser and Wyatt Sigmon.
Image courtesy of Contributed
