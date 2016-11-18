Round one playoff picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

After a Friday night without football, I know that the players, coaches and fans are eager to get the games going again. After all, it is playoff time. If you like high school football, there is not much better than the playoffs. And this year, they will take right up to the Christmas holidays. So here we go with this week’s first round matchups.

Thomasville at Lincolnton

These two schools have gotten to know each other pretty well over the years. This will be the sixth time that the Wolves and the Bulldogs have hooked up in the playoffs, with Lincolnton holding a slight 3-2 advantage. Two of the meetings were in the Western Regional finals, and the Wolves came away with wins both times. Tonight’s matchup won’t have near as much on the line, but Lincolnton needs to have a good showing after their defense was shredded for over 500 yards two weeks ago.

Lincolnton 38, Thomasville 24

West Lincoln at Monroe

The good news is that the Rebels are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The bad news, however, is that West Lincoln must travel to defending 2AA state champion Monroe. The Redhawks might not be quite as explosive on offense as last year’s team, but their defense is very good. They’ve only given up 40 points total in their last five games. West Lincoln will have to play exceptionally well and have a few breaks go their way to pull of the upset.

Monroe 38, West Lincoln 17

Smoky Mountain at East Lincoln

Smoky Mountain comes down to the smoky piedmont to take on the East Lincoln Mustangs in the first round for the third straight year. East Lincoln had their way with the other Mustangs in the previous two meetings, winning 55-7 in 2014 and 54-7 in 2015. But Smoky Mountain is an improved team, and this will be their first time in Denver with a winning record. Their most impressive game of the season might have been a five-point loss to a very good Pisgah team just three weeks ago. But I still don’t think they’ve caught up to the local Mustangs.

East Lincoln 42, Smoky Mountain 21

Cherryville at Whiteville

No, this isn’t baseball. The Ironmen make the 200 mile trip to take on the Wolfpack, the number two seed in the “Midwest” bracket. And no, this is not the longest trip in the first round of the playoffs. Cherryville began the season 0-6, but made improvements and became a very competitive football team by the end of the season. You just have to wonder how much a four-hour-plus bus trip will take out of the Ironmen.

Whiteville 35, Cherryville 20

Mount Pleasant at Maiden

This is a very interesting first round matchup. The Blue Devils have to be thinking that they can play with anyone after defeating Lincolnton two weeks ago. The Tigers have played some very good teams close, but they have also let some bad teams hang around. Mount Pleasant played Shelby in one of their closer games in last year’s third round playoff loss. I think the Tigers may be able to put some points on the board, but not the way Maiden can put them up.

Maiden 42, Mount Pleasant 28

West Stokes at West Caldwell

This is not the same West Stokes team that won the 2AA state championship in 2011. This year’s Wildcats finished fourth in their six-team league. But that doesn’t mean they won’t play hard and give the Warriors a battle. The bottom line is that West Caldwell is just more talented and should cruise into next week’s rematch with East Lincoln.

West Caldwell 40, West Stokes 17

North Surry at Shelby

There may not be a more one-sided matchup in the first round in all of North Carolina. The Golden Lions begin their quest for a fourth straight state championship, and will be favored in every game they play (just like the regular season). I can’t think of one team that the Greyhounds wouldn’t trade places with tonight.

Shelby 49, North Surry 7

Burns at North Forsyth

The Bulldogs have to be one of the most disappointed teams in the state. After a 9-2 season, Burns doesn’t get a home playoff game. And to add insult to injury, they have to travel to a 5-6 team. The system still has flaws. If you go by seeds, this is an easy pick for an upset of the week. And if the Bulldogs win, they get a trip to undefeated Hibriten next week.

Burns 28, North Forsyth 14

Last week: 7-1

Overall: 73-23