Obituaries — 11-18-16

Luther Charles Mashburn

Luther Charles Mashburn, 85, of Mount Holly went home to be with his Lord on Monday, November 14, 2016 after several years of declining health. As he entered into the presence of the Lord, he heard Him say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

Luther was born on February 1, 1931 in Bryson City to Zeb and Grace Mashburn. He served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He was married to his loving wife of 57 years, Juanita S. Mashburn and was owner of Wester Tire Co. in Mount Holly for 27 years.

Luther served the Lord and was a faithful member of Beth Haven Baptist Church in Denver where he and his wife worked in the bus ministry. They had a heart for others and often opened their home and hearts to others with helping hands. He was an usher, and worked in the Junior Church with boys and girls. He also worked in the Pathfinders Sunday School class for many years.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita S. Mashburn in 2011. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Clairene Hoyle, Willie Belle Page, and Mary Ellen Mashburn.

He is survived by a special nephew, Jack Setzer, of Mount Holly, who was more like his own son; and numerous other nieces and nephews; also surviving are his brothers, Ernest Mashburn and Gilbert Mashburn of Stanley, Clifford Mashburn and Bobby Mashburn of Iron Station; sisters are Betty Goodson of Lincolnton, Melony Bishop of Lucia, Jeannie Jenkins of Iron Station and Gail Jones of Lowesville.

The family wishes to thank his caregiver, Brenda Ceballos, for her loving care and dedication to the care of Luther.

The family received friends Thursday, November 17, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Mashburn will be held today, November 18, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Beth Haven Baptist Church in Denver with Reverend David Mims, Reverend Scott Whitman and Reverend Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Memorials may be made to C.A.R.T. fund (for Alzheimer’s research) % Mount Holly Rotary Club, P.O. Box 326, Mount Holly, N.C. 28120

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly is serving the Mashburn family.

Frances Ross Ballenger

Frances Ross Ballenger, age 81, of Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, November 18, 2016, at Laboratory United Methodist Church with Rev. Charlene Hutchings officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Frances was born November 23, 1934, in Gaston County, to the late Benjamin and Pearl Heafner Ross. She worked as a seamstress in textiles.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Ballenger, Sr., of the home; a son, Johnny Ballenger, Jr. of Hickory; a daughter, Lori Johannessen, and husband Jeff, of Lincolnton; two brothers, Bob Ross and Floyd Ross, both of Lincolnton; three grandchildren, Samantha Tawfik, and husband Islam, of New York, and Nicholas and Sydney Johannessen, both of Lincolnton; and two great-grandchildren, Noura Tawfik and Hanan Tawfik, also of New York.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Ballenger family.

Ila Mae Wood Roberts

Ila Mae Wood Roberts, age 87, of Hickory died on November 14, 2016.

The funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Roberts family.

John William Sigmon

John William Sigmon, 85, of Conover died on November 15, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on November 19, 2016 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow with Military graveside rites in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Sigmon family.

Inez Baker ‘Bennie’ Bridges

Inez Baker “Bennie” Bridges, 89, of Cherryville died on November 15, 2016.

Funeral services will be held today at 12 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 11a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Bridges family.

Robert Eugene Tallent

Robert Eugene Tallent, 63, of Vale died on November 14, 2016.

Services will be private.

Arrangements by Stamey-Tysinger Fuenral Home & Cremation Center in Fallston.

Lonnie Bright Williamson, Sr.

Lonnie Bright Williamson, Sr., 90, of Maiden died on November 12, 2016.

Funeral service will be held November 21, 2016 at noon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Williamson family.

Lillie ‘Elaine’ Keller Miller

Lillie “Elaine” Keller Miller, 52, of Ellenboro died on November 11, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on November 20, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Open Word Holiness Church in Newton.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Miller family.

Judith Ann Piedlow

Judith Ann Piedlow, 59, of Newton died November 16, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. November 19, 2016 at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Piedlow family.