The future of liberty in Lincoln County

NIC HAAG

Guest Columnist

Election season is over, our new leaders have been elected and we are now at their whims as to what our future will look like. There are a few bright spots and a few darks spot. The primary political philosophy of the Libertarian Party includes fewer regulations and laws, more decentralization of authority and less government coercion of our day-to-day lives. I think we will see our future get better in some regards, worse in others, but I am optimistic.

Let us start with President-elect Donald Trump. I, of course, would have preferred former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson get elected, as did about 1,000 Lincoln County residents. But we got Trump, which is not a total loss. He does have some redeeming qualities and ideas. Hillary Clinton seems to have never heard of a country she didn’t want to invade or an aspect of day-to-day life she didn’t want to regulate. Trump, on the other hand, seems like a guy who over exaggerated his credentials, somehow got the job and is now figuring out how to fake it until he makes it. There are a few things to like about Trump from a Libertarian perspective. He wants to create a federal concealed carry permitting system, doing away with the current and ever-changing reciprocity system and allowing for a nationwide concealed carry law. He thinks fighting all these wars in the Middle East is a huge waste of money. I could not agree more. He also wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something a little easier on the pockets of the middle class. More than 20 percent of my income last year went to medical expenses.

He does scare me on a few things though. He once said he was fine allowing states to enact cannabis legalization, but the people he is surrounding himself with are outspoken critics of allowing states to flout federal cannabis prohibition. He also claims to want to bring back medieval-style torture for war criminals, which, if history tells us anything, only makes them less likely to surrender peacefully on the battlefield. I also fear Trump may abdicate most of the job to his cabinet, and simply act like constitutional monarch, where he just shows up, shakes hands, has a few laughs with foreign leaders and leaves the actual running of the government to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is no friend of liberty.

The race for North Carolina governor, while not yet decided, seems to be leaning toward Roy Cooper. Considering overwhelmingly Democratic Durham County seems to be where most of the uncounted votes are emanating from, I’m just going to assume, for the sake of argument, that he will be our new governor. There are a few things I hope Cooper can accomplish that Gov. Pat McCrory could not. For one, hopefully he can hold Duke Energy accountable for its flagrant pollution and provide people affected with just compensation. With any luck, he can pick up where former governor Bev Perdue left off and finally kill our antiquated ABC liquor control system. South Carolina laughs at us when half the state has to drive down there to take advantage of their amazing selection and lower prices. If you were to Google “best liquor store in Charlotte,” you get a slew of South Carolina border town liquor stores. I would not be surprised if half these towns exist simply to cater to people skirting North Carolina regulations and taxes. South Carolina isn’t devolving into chaos, why can’t we copy their system?

I am scared that Cooper will roll back some of the economic gains we have made by imposing regulations unilaterally, increasing needless spending and pushing for stricter occupational licensing. Luckily, he will not have many friends in the General Assembly and we will not see him get to sign many bills without a lot of bipartisan support. Divided governments are always best, since they cannot get much done, which is always good for businesses and taxpayers. The less government does, the less it can screw up.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners does not have much lawmaking authority, but commissioners do control one very important economic aspect: zoning. I am hopeful, but not optimistic, that our county zoning will be relaxed to allow for bars and lounges, maybe even tattoo parlors and craft distilleries. Young people want stuff to do locally when the lake gets too cold. People under the age of 40 often spend the most money on entertainment. When you restrict establishments that provide things young people want to patronize, you drive them east of the lake, where Iredell County and Mecklenburg County businesses are happy to pocket those sales. Unless you’re in Amish country, a county cannot survive on taxes generated from mom and pop diners and antique shops.

Another county-level bright spot, conservative Alexander County and Stanly County both voted to allow alcohol sales, killing some of the last vestiges of prohibition in North Carolina. While Lincoln has progressed beyond prohibition, we still insist on arbitrary rules than mandate a certain percentage of sales must be food in order to sell alcohol. Quite frankly, this insults my intelligence. What exactly is this supposed to accomplish? If people want alcohol, and are drinking responsibly, what business is it of the counties how and when? All it seems to do is limit what kind of restaurants we get in the county. This also forces most establishments to carry only bottom shelf alcohol, to ensure alcohol profits are low enough to keep the county regulators happy.

I can only hope our leaders at all levels understand the basic economic truth — that people are always better off when they are allowed to pursue their own self-interests. This “invisible hand” will always guide us to prosperity. When the government jumps in and tries to “help” things by telling people they can’t sell this or can’t buy that, it only leads to economic inefficiency and an erosion of basic freedom. Almost 1,000 Lincoln County folks filled in the bubble for Johnson and almost 2,000 for Libertarian Senate candidate Sean Haugh, so I have faith a good chunk of our county sees Libertarian views as more favorable than the two dinosaur parties’ platforms.

If you want to know more about the Lincoln County Libertarian Party, like us on Facebook or send me an email at nichaag44@hushmail.com.

Nic Haag is chairman of the Lincoln County Libertarian Party.