East Lincoln’s Hatfield signs to play at Francis Marion
East Lincoln’s Maddi Hatfield recently signed to play softball at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina. As a junior, Hatfield hit .368 for the Lady Mustangs and had a fielding percentage of 1.000. The center fielder plays travel ball with NC Sundevils Elite (now Team NC). Pictured are seated left to right: Todd Hatfield (father), Maddi Hatfield and Debbie Hatfield (mother). Standing left to right: Brooke Hatfield (sister), Lexi Hatfield (sister), Joyce Eller (grandmother) and Dillard Eller (grandfather).
Image courtesy of Contributed
