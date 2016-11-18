Home » Sports » East Lincoln’s Hatfield signs to play at Francis Marion

East Lincoln’s Hatfield signs to play at Francis Marion

East Lincoln’s Maddi Hatfield recently signed to play softball at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina. As a junior, Hatfield hit .368 for the Lady Mustangs and had a fielding percentage of 1.000. The center fielder plays travel ball with NC Sundevils Elite (now Team NC). Pictured are seated left to right: Todd Hatfield (father), Maddi Hatfield and Debbie Hatfield (mother). Standing left to right: Brooke Hatfield (sister), Lexi Hatfield (sister), Joyce Eller (grandmother) and Dillard Eller (grandfather).

Image courtesy of Contributed

