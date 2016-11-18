Criminal Charges — 11-18-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Tommy Lee Lilly, 32, of 432 South Hoyle St. Dallas was charged on Nov. 10 with one count each of felony breaking and entering building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.
- Eddie Lee Hullender, 26, of 1097 W Nc 150 Hwy in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 10 with one count of unauthorized use of motor vehicle. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Douglas Glenn Queen Jr., 27, of 902 Tower Rd. in Vale was charged on Nov. 10 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Eddie Holmes Jr., 26, of 527 Sherrill Av. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 10 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
- Mario Javon Johnson, 32, of 6907 Old Plank Rd. in Stanley was charged on Nov. 10 with one count each of trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II, and two counts of possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia. A $75,000 secured bond was set.
- Wade Robert Greene, 48, of 1846, Hines Circle Rd. in Stanley was charged on Nov. 11 with one count each of larceny and first degree trespassing. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Joeseph James Norman Grant, 29, of 1778 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 12 with one count of first degree trespassing.
- Leslie Nicole Ruff, 21, of 1467 Depot St. in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 12 with one count of first degree trespassing.
- Kenneth Lewis Propst, 45, of 1412 J Rhyne Reep Rd. in Vale was charged on Nov. 12 with two counts of domestic violence protective order violation.
- Clinton Duwayne Rucker Sr., 38, of 4765 Lama Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 12 with one count of failure to appear. With a secured bond was set.
- Richard Reyes, 53, of 214 Brookwood Dr. in Belmont was charged on Nov. 12 with one count of non-support family. A $1,500 cash bond was set.
- David William Johnson, 35, of 7494 Timber Ridge Tr. in Denver was charged on Nov. 12 with one count each of failure to appear and larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Isaac Reed Carder, 20, of 7280 Executive Cir. in Denver was charged on Nov. 13 with one count of failure to comply. A $265 cash bond was set.
- Arthur N. Mathes, 35, of 331 Rabbit Farm Trl in Advance was charged on Nov. 13 with one count of injury to real property.
- Wendy Michelle Clarke, 35, of 6766 W Nc 27 Hwy. in Vale was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of false report to law enforcement agencies or officers.
- Crystal Nicole Randleman, 31, of 3903 East Maiden Rd. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 14 with four counts of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Stephanie Danielle Metcalf, 30, of 217 S B Ave. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of failure to appear. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Douglas Lane Byers, 61, of 576 Calvary Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Dontray Antonio Pharr, 19, of 4002 Hwy. 73 in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 14 with three counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Cameron James Keller, 17, of 4145 James Carpenter Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of selling or delivering control substance schedule II.
- Johnny Cecil Brooks Jr., 52, of 157 Pinewood Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 14 with one count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
- Angelia Danielle Queen, 32, of 1349 Rustic Trl. 6 in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of failure to appear.
- Tyler Lee Norkett, 17, of 3829 Goodson Rd. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of selling or delivering substance schedule II. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Jon Ethan Hicks, 17, of 7664 Cottonwood Dr. in Denver was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Johnathon Scott Strickland, 22, of 576 Calvary Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 14 with one count of communicating threats.
- David Lee Walton Jr., 34, of 2721 Wet Store Way, 301 in Charlotte was charged on Nov. 15 with one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of control substance schedule II, and two counts of possession of control substance schedule IV. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
