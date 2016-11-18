Around Town — 11-18-16

FRIDAY

Blood Donation

Pisgah United Methodist Church, located at 2582 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Senior Dance

Gaston County Senior Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy. in Dallas will host a Senior Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dancing starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information please call (704) 922-2160.

SATURDAY

Singing convention

Hull’s Grove Baptist Church, located at 6670 W. Hwy. 27 in Vale will host an old-fashioned, four-part harmony convention-style congregational gospel singing from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Fellowship meal

Laboratory United Methodist Church, located at 1850 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton will host a fellowship meal at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For further information call (704) 735-6605.

Meal

Crouse United Methodist Church, located at 3311 Crouse School Rd. in Crouse will host a Fish Fry and Oyster Stew Supper from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Suggested donation per plate is $10 for adults, $7 for ages, 6 to 10 and free for children ages 5 and under with a paid adult. Dine-in or take-out is available. Proceeds benefit the church renovation and building fund. For more information please call (704) 735-2443.

Food giveaway

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a Bread of Life Food Giveaway from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Recipients must be residents of Lincoln County and complete a short form for a 50 pound food box. If a family currently qualifies for Food Stamps or Lincoln County Christian Ministry assistance, the family automatically qualifies for a food box. Recipients may begin lining up in the church’s parking lot at 7 am.

Oyster Stew fundraiser

Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 7284 Campground Rd. in Denver will host an Oyster Stew fundraiser beginning at noon. All you can eat oyster stew, vegetable soup, potato soup, taco soup, drinks & desserts. Free hotdogs for children will be available. Eat in or take out.

Dinner-Dance

The Widowed Group of the Great Gaston area will host a dinner/dance at the Gaston County Citizens Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway in Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. The general public is invited. Dinner is served from 6:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. The menu is: turkey, stuffing, sweet peas, rolls, pumpkin pie and drinks. The band plays from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. featuring “Silver Hawk” from Maiden. For more information call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.

Craft Show

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 537 N Hwy 16 Business in Denver will host their 8th annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Free admission.

Talent show

McKendree UMC, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy in Lincolnton will host “McKendree’s Got Talent” directed by Blair Herman.

Fish Fry

Saint James A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 501 South D. Avenue in Maiden will host a Fish Fry at 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The menu is Fish “Croaker” or Whiting, slaw, potato wedges, baked beans, drink, and desert with a free hot dog with each plate. For more information please call Dr. Hazelene Ford at (828) 994-1149.

SUNDAY

Luncheon

McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 3537 Maiden Highway in Lincolnton will host a Third Sunday luncheon of country ham and chicken & dumplings, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. A requested donation of $8 supports multiple ministries at McKendree.

Thanksgiving dinner

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton will host Thanksgiving dinner, celebrating the future.

Thanksgiving Service

Second Baptist Church, located at 201 N. Houser St. in Cherryville will host a Community Thanksgiving Service at 6 p.m. Service is sponsored by the Cherryville Ministerial Association. Bring a canned food item to support Cherryville Area Ministry.