West Lincoln’s Leonhardt signs with Lenoir-Rhyne
On Monday, West Lincoln’s Kylee Leonhardt signed to play softball at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Leonhardt has a .479 career batting average in three years on the varsity, with 30 home runs and 132 RBIs. Last season, Leonhardt played a key role in helping the Lady Rebels get to the 2A state championship series in Greensboro. Pictured are seated left to right: Karsen Leonhardt (sister), Tim Leonhardt (father), Kylee Leonhardt, Lisa Leonhardt (mother) and Josh Leonhardt (brother). Standing left to right: Jason Kester (assistant coach), Tyler Sain (head coach) and Allen Hoyle (assistant coach).
Image courtesy of Contributed
