Trump protests will change nothing

If anyone needed more evidence of the sorry state of what passes for the ideological far left in this country, look no further than recent protests of the election of Donald Trump in major cities across the country.

Trump won the presidential election thanks to the Electoral College which, like it or not, plays an important role in the way the United States chooses its president. The College was created by the Founding Fathers but, like many other original institutions of our democracy, it’s come under fire because its function hasn’t recently aided the progressive cause. For one reason or another, that ideology tends to be concentrated in the coastal states with large cities, and not in the heartland, so Trump’s strategy of appealing to voters in those areas was what got him past the 270-vote threshold in the College and gave him the presidency.

The people who are shouting “Not my president” in New York and Portland and Chicago are the same people who were mortified when conservatives said the same thing about President Barack Obama. Both sides are infantile.

Trump hasn’t even been sworn into office yet, but he will be our president come January. The time for protesting is if and/or when his policies step out of line with the Constitution. The protestors are simply stomping their feet and pouting because they didn’t get their way. Protestors can voice their opposition to anything they wish to oppose, but it seems it’d be more constructive if they’d criticize actual decisions Trump made, like the announcement this week that Reince Preibus and Stephen Bannon will serve as the top members of his leadership team. The results of the election won’t be nullified, but a mass uprising against a specific policy or decision may affect real change.

None of this is wholly unexpected, especially in light of how ugly the 2016 presidential campaign was. A lot of people got sucked into feeling personally invested in the race, as if a victory or loss for their candidate was somehow a comment on their own personal value. The truth couldn’t be more remote. This election result doesn’t signal the beginning of the end for America, nor does it mean that suddenly everything is going to be better, that the recovery from the 2008 recession will increase in pace and that our enemies around the world will capitulate. The future belongs in the hands of those who choose to participate in it, not those who choose to stand on the sidelines and cry because they didn’t get their way.