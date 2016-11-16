Sports Briefs

Lincolnton – Thomasville advance tickets on sale

Advance tickets for this Friday’s Thomasville at Lincolnton first round playoff game will be on sale this week at The Drug Store and at the high school. Tickets are $7 each and can be purchased with cash or check.

East Lincoln to host Winter Baseball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs baseball team will be holding a Winter Baseball Camp beginning in January.

The camp is broken up into two age groups, ages 6-10 and ages 11-15, and is designed for baseball players who are serious about getting ready for the upcoming recreation, travel, showcase, middle school or high school seasons. Each age group has two sessions to choose from or you can participate in both at a reduced rate.

Athletes can choose a defensive session that focuses on individual fundamentals, players can choose infield, pitching, or catching work. There is also an offensive session that focuses on developing power, using the whole field, count-hitting and developing the mental approach to hitting.

Camp will run every Sunday for six consecutive weeks beginning January 8. The camp will be held at Triple Crown Baseball facility in Denver.

You can get a registration form at the East Lincoln High School office, the Triple Crown Baseball facility, the East Lincoln baseball website www.leaguelineup.com/eastlincolnbaseball, or email Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Scott Garrett at Triple Crown or Coach Matile at East Lincoln High School.

East Lincoln hosting Winter Softball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs softball team will be holding a Winter Softball Camp beginning in January. The camp will be every Sunday for six weeks beginning January 8 and continuing through February 12. The camp will go from from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Triple Crown Baseball/Softball facility. The camp will be broken down into defensive and offensive time, switching every other week. In the offensive section of camp, your daughter will be involved in multiple drills to improve her bunting, bat speed, using the whole field, power, base running, and conditioning. In the defensive session of camp coaches will go into great detail on proper throwing mechanics, grips and situational pitching. Catchers will learn the basics of blocking, fielding their position, receiving and proper footwork for throw downs. Infielders will work on proper fielding position, throwing position, automatic outs and the bonus plays. You can get registration forms at Triple Crown indoor baseball/softball facility, East Lincoln High School or contact Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Matile or Coach Scott Garrett, owner of Triple Crown.

CVCC Basketball offering free admission in November

The Catawba Valley Community College Red Hawk basketball programs will be running a Free November promotion where all home basketball games in November will be free. In conjunction with the free admissions CVCC’s Circle K will be running the Everything $1 concession stand.

The full November home schedule is below:

Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m. Men’s Basketball vs. Caldwell CC&TI

Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Wesleyan College JV

Wednesday, November, 16 at 7 p.m. Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Wesleyan College JV

Saturday, November 19 at 2 p.m. Men’s Basketball vs. Pasco Hernando SC