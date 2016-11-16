Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Wrestling

North Lincoln at North Gaston  5:30 p.m.

Swimming

North Lincoln at West Iredell  6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Nov. 17

No games scheduled

 

Friday, Nov. 18

Basketball

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

 

Football

First round playoffs

West Lincoln at Monroe  7:30 p.m.

Smoky Mountain at East Lincoln  7:30 p.m.

Thomasville at Lincolnton  7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Maiden  7:30 p.m.

Cherryville at Whiteville  7:30 p.m.

North Moore at Bessemer City  7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at West Caldwell  7:30 p.m.

North Surry at Shelby  7:30 p.m.

R-S Central at Wilkes Central  7:30 p.m.

Franklin at Stuart Cramer  7:30 p.m.

Parkwood at Hunter Huss  7:30 p.m.  

McMichael at Hibriten  7:30 p.m.

Burns at North Forsyth  7:30 p.m.

East Rowan at Crest  7:30 p.m.

Ledford at Kings Mountain  7:30 p.m.

Freedom at West Rowan  7:30 p.m.

West Henderson at South Point  7:30 p.m.

Patton at Forestview  7:30 p.m.

Ashbrook at Concord-Robinson  7:30 p.m.

Mallard Creek at Hough  7:30 p.m.

