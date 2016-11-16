Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Wrestling

North Lincoln at North Gaston 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

North Lincoln at West Iredell 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

No games scheduled

Friday, Nov. 18

Basketball

North Lincoln at West Lincoln

Football

First round playoffs

West Lincoln at Monroe 7:30 p.m.

Smoky Mountain at East Lincoln 7:30 p.m.

Thomasville at Lincolnton 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Maiden 7:30 p.m.

Cherryville at Whiteville 7:30 p.m.

North Moore at Bessemer City 7:30 p.m.

West Stokes at West Caldwell 7:30 p.m.

North Surry at Shelby 7:30 p.m.

R-S Central at Wilkes Central 7:30 p.m.

Franklin at Stuart Cramer 7:30 p.m.

Parkwood at Hunter Huss 7:30 p.m.

McMichael at Hibriten 7:30 p.m.

Burns at North Forsyth 7:30 p.m.

East Rowan at Crest 7:30 p.m.

Ledford at Kings Mountain 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at West Rowan 7:30 p.m.

West Henderson at South Point 7:30 p.m.

Patton at Forestview 7:30 p.m.

Ashbrook at Concord-Robinson 7:30 p.m.

Mallard Creek at Hough 7:30 p.m.