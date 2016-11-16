Rebels open season with loss at Draughn

Staff report

West Lincoln was swept in Tuesday night’s season-opening doubleheader at Draughn.

Kabian McClendon’s nine first-quarter points helped the Rebels build a 20-16 lead by the end of the first period. McClendon knocked down seven of his nine free throw attempts in the opening period.

But the Wildcats shut down the West Lincoln offense in the second period, holding the Rebels to just six points while putting 25 points of their own on the board behind Bryson Price and Jaylen Abee.

Dalton Brooks scored all six West Lincoln points in the period, as Draughn built a fifteen point halftime advantage.

The Wildcats outscored the Rebels 23-9 in the third quarter, getting seven points from Nick Bridges in the period and building a commanding 64-35 heading into the final stanza.

Four Draughn players scored in double figures, led by Price’s 16 points. Bridges (15), Abee (14) and Ben Phillips (10) also helped lead the Wildcats offense.

McClendon led the way for West Lincoln with a game high 18 points and eight rebounds. The 6-foot-4-inch junior also had two steals, and connected on eight of his 10 free throw attempts.

The Rebels (0-1) will host county rival North Lincoln on Friday. Draughn (1-0) will not play again until they visit West Lincoln next Monday.

In the girl’s game, new head coach Lance Watson’s debut was spoiled in a 67-21 loss at Draughn.

The Lady Wildcats, who got 10 first-quarter points from Eboni Johnson, raced out to a 24-4 lead by the end of the opening period. Shaedyn Housh knocked down a couple three pointers in the opening quarter as well.

Draughn, who led 40-13 at the half, cruised in the second half behind a very stingy defense that limited the Lady Rebels to just eight second-half points.

West Lincoln (0-1) will host North Lincoln on Friday. Draughn (1-0) will not play again until they visit West Lincoln next Monday.

Girls:

West Lincoln 4 9 8 0 – 21

Draughn 24 16 13 14 – 67

West Lincoln: Kinsley Gilmore 15, Wyant 4, Goins 2. Draughn: Eboni Johnson 20, Kira Suttles 14, Shaedyn Housh 11, Jenna Davis 10, Bryant 8, Ramsey 2, Kincaid 2.

Boys:

West Lincoln 20 6 9 16 – 51

Draughn 16 25 23 15 – 79

West Lincoln: Kabian McClendon 18, Dalton Brooks 12, Rylan Franklin 10, Johnson 6, Herrick 3, Burkey 2. Draughn: Bryson Price 16, Nick Bridges 15, Jaylen Abee 14, Ben Phillips 10, Icard 6, Justus 6, Singleton 5, Poteet 3, Daye 2, Arrowood 2.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo