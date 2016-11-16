Obituaries — 11-16-16

Leonard Doland Williams

Leonard Doland Williams, Jr., 85, of Lincolnton (formerly of Denver) passed away on November 12, 2016.

Born on July 30, 1931, in Conway, S.C., he was the son of the late Leonard and Carrie Meeks Williams. Mr. Williams served proudly in the United States Navy. He retired from Southern Bell after 30 years. Following his retirement, he established Leonard’s Alarm Service in Denver. He was an avid golfer and dancer

Mr. Williams was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Sarah Diane Williams and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Mr. Williams life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2016 at The Good Samaritan Funeral Home, located at 3362 North Highway 16, Denver, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Williams memory to the American Heart Association would be deeply appreciated.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home in Denver is serving the Williams family.

Gregory Allen Chapman

Gregory Allen Chapman, age 56, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016.

He was born June 9, 1960, in Lincoln County, to the late LTC Donald R. Chapman and Suzanne Beal Chapman.

Survived by his sister, Karen Chapman Berkheimer; brother, Michael Brett Chapman and wife Juze; aunt, Peggy Sibert and husband Wayne; aunt, Cathy Bayliss and husband Jack; uncle, Eddie Beal and wife Janet.

Born with the “gift of gab”, Greg never knew a stranger and could charm most anyone with a smile and a funny story — because Lord knows — he walked an adventurous path! Greg lived in such places as Aschaffenburg and Heidelberg, Germany; Camp Zama, Japan; Korea; and Izmir, Turkey, and even had the honor of graduating high school in the ancient amphitheater at Ephesus, Turkey. As the oldest child and with his curious nature, Greg truly experienced the different cultures he was exposed to creating life-long friendships along the way.

Greg attended Gaston College, Lees McRae, and Johnson & Wales College of Culinary Arts. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and was a WWII enthusiast, but his family and friends always ranked highest in his heart.

Services for Greg will be Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Interment will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to YMCA – a worldwide organization encouraging Christian principles through a healthy spirit, mind, and body.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Chapman family.

Elsie Cornwell

Elsie Cornwell, 86, of Fayetteville, formerly of Spring Lake, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

She is survived by her son, Steve Cornwell and his wife, Yoshiko Goan; and sisters, Antoinette Joseph and Hatty Merchant.

Born and raised in Chicago, Ill., in her youth Elsie was an avid synchronized swimmer. She worked for Harris Trust and Saving Bank in Chicago, Ill. before meeting and marrying Hugh Cornwell whom she met at the USO Club. She traveled to Japan when Hugh was stationed there. She enjoyed watching college basketball, particularly NCAA March Madness, rooting for whichever ACC team was playing. She was a retiree from Civil Service having worked many years at both Ft. Bragg and Pope Air Force Bases. She was an active member of her church, First Baptist in Spring Lake until having to move to an assisted living.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at Riverview Baptist Church in Lincolnton.

Services are entrusted to Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.

Jonathan Bernard Hamright

Jonathan Bernard Hamright, 54, of Newton died on November 10, 2016.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Lincolnton. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Hamright family.

Jay C. Smith

Jay C. Smith died November 12, 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today at Plateau United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Smith family.

Ethel Dianna Holland

Ethel Dianna Holland, 71, of West Columbia died November 14, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on November 17, 2016 at the Harvest Church in Lexington, S.C. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Holland family.

Inez ‘Beanie’ Bridges

Inez “Beanie” Bridges, 89, of Cherryville died November 15, 2016.

Arrangements will be announced by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville.

Melissa Murdock

Melissa Murdock, 57, of New York died on October 18, 2016.

A memorial service will be held on November 19, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 1:45 p.m., preceding the service.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Murdock family.

Rodney Michael Rhoades

Rodney Michael Rhoades 65, of Conover died November 14, 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. November 17, 2016 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. November 17, 2016 at Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Rhoades family.

Shirley Bolick Hedrick

Shirley Bolick Hedrick, 73, of Claremont passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016.

Do to Shirley’s wishes no services are planned.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Hedrick family.

J.D. Goodson, Jr.

J.D. Goodson, Jr., 72, of Newton died November 15, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held November 17, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends November 17, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Goodson family.

Kristopher ‘Kris’ Riley Stewart

Kristopher “Kris” Riley Stewart, 25, of Catawba died November 12, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held November 17, 2016 at 7 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba. The family will receive friends November 17, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Stewart family.

