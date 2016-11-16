North Lincoln’s Whitley signs with Presbyterian
North Lincoln’s Trevor Whitley recently signed to play baseball at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina. As a junior, Whitley posted a 5-2 record with an ERA of 1.82. In 50 innings of work, he struck out 64 batters while walking only 19, helping the Knights to a co-championship in the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference. Pictured are seated left to right: Brad Whitley (father), Trevor Whitley, Petra Whitley (mother) and Seth Whitley (brother). Standing left to right: Jonathan Carpenter (head coach), Phillip Loftin (coach DryPond Baseball showcase team) and Drew Belk (assistant coach North Lincoln and DryPond).
Image courtesy of Contributed
