Lincoln Theatre Guild to present ‘Junie B. Jones’ play

Junie B. Jones has a problem this Christmas season, and her name is May. Everything was going good and she was excited about the upcoming holiday sing along and playing Secret Santa until she draws the name of her arch nemesis – May.

The holiday play, “Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! (P.S. So Does May),” is directed by Cyndi Whittaker and stars Amy Turner as Junie B. will premier Dec. 2 at the Lincoln Cultural Center.

Junie B. Jones is a children’s book series written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus. Junie B. Jones is a whacky, outspoken seven-year-old girl who has a good heart but her mouth gets her in a lot of trouble as she tries to find her way in the world, according to Whittaker.

“When the Junie B. books first came out probably 15 years ago my daughter and I were obsessed with them,” she said. “We’d run to the store the minute a new book came out, cuddle up in her bed, read it and giggle. I’ve always had fond memories of Junie B. because of that.”

Sarah DeGregory plays “Tattletale” May, a misfit who tattles to get attention and is Junie B.’s archrival. Lucille, played by Kassi Brittain, is rich and makes sure everyone knows it. Maverick Holmes, cast as Sheldon, has an odd family and is very shy and awkward. Outgoing Herb, played by Zach Flynn, is Junie B.’s best friend. Mr. Scary, the first-grade teacher, is played by Nicholas Locklear.

The challenges Whittaker has faced with this play have been trying to make May dislikeable but, at the same time, to make the audience feel sorry for her toward the end and understand why she does what she does.

“It’s a very fine line that the actress has to cross,” she said. “I chose Sarah for this part because she has the perfect voice – it makes your skin crawl when she’s playing May.”

Whittaker chose Turner to play the part of Junie B. because she is feisty and, if Junie B. were to grow up, she thinks that she’d be like Turner.

“There should be a lot of laughs and excitement from this play,” she said. “The audience can expect to see themselves when they were in first grade. Children are going to identify with Junie B. and just totally fall in love with her.”

Even though most of the actors are teenagers or adults playing the roles of first-graders, Whittaker believes children respond to adults playing roles as children.

“Playing Junie B. is fun for me because I have a 6-year-old so I’m drawing on a lot of his personality and putting it into the character,” said Turner, who used to be an after-school teacher. “I was like Junie B. when I was a first grader and I’m still sassy and like to have fun.”

This is a particularly challenging play for Turner because of the amount of time she spends on the stage and the length of script. Junie B. keeps a journal and frequently writes and reads from it during the story.

“I knew playing Junie B. there’d be a lot of lines and the fact that there are not a lot of times I leave the stage,” she said. “When I’m speaking to the audience either the people on stage behind me are frozen or if I’m doing a monologue, the set is changing. There’s only a couple of times I run off stage and I usually come back on immediately.”

The artwork for the sets which continuously changes during the play was drawn by a seven-year-old.

“Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” runs Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 9-11 at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Visit www.lincolntheatreguild.com for more information.

