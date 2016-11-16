Lincoln County Public Library developing ‘master plan’ for facilities

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Public Library is gathering community input this week with the goal of developing a long-range master plan for its facilities.

“Obviously, before we do anything major we’d like to get community feedback,” Lincoln County library director Jennifer Sackett said. “It’s really important to find out what it is that the community needs and wants in a library and what their priorities would be. In looking at this, our focus right now is on facilities to try to identify what are the most crucial needs that the community sees for everyone from the children to the teens and the seniors. We want to identify what are the best ways that the library can help and serve the community and then as you’re looking at those how would you prioritize what would be the most critical.”

In June, the library received $19,350 from the EZ Planning Grant awarded by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services. That funding has allowed the library to bring in consultants from Kimberly Bolan and Associates to develop a facilities plan that will guide the development of future services and building projects.

The consultants hit the ground running on Monday and Tuesday, hosting a number of invitation-only focus groups with business and community leaders as well as the Lincoln County Public Library Board of Trustees. The consultants also led two community input meetings and will be hosting a third on Thursday at the West Lincoln Middle School gymnasium, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“The consultants have been leading discussions about the different types of spaces you see in libraries and the different trends nowadays,” Sackett said. “Everything from spaces for businesses to teen spaces and interactive children’s spaces. They’ve also discussed technology and creative spaces as well. It’s interesting because each group has had its own ideas on different things. There are a lot of similarities and there are some very strong opinions that are coming out. The conversations today have even touched on a new West Lincoln library and some of the priorities for that.”

County commissioners have approved $150,000 for the hiring of an architect to develop drawings for a new West Lincoln branch. That process has been put on hold, however, until the consultants from Kimberly Bolan and Associates provide the county with their recommendations based on the findings from their analysis. According to Sackett, the consultants will analyze all of the information gathered this week, in addition to data pulled from projected growth patterns, before addressing the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in January or early February.

“This planning process is not about books or even technology,” Sackett said. “It’s about the community, their needs and how they see the library serving the residents of Lincoln County for generations to come. Libraries and their services are constantly changing as they adapt to local needs. Community feedback is important as we evaluate the priorities for updating, expanding or building new library facilities.”