Lincoln Charter School applauded for 98.1 percent grad rate

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln Charter School was recently recognized by the NC State Board of Education for its 2015-2016 graduation rate of 98.1 percent. North Carolina’s four-year high school cohort graduation rate is 85.8 percent, according to figures released by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Lincoln County School’s graduation rate for 2015-2016 was 90.6 percent.

“This rate is about our average but because we are a relatively small school when we do have a handful of dropouts it does impact us significantly,” LCS chief administrator Jonathan Bryant said.

Bryant said the school’s success is due to its clear focus of being a college prep school and because it has a good handle on its model, which keeps families engaged.

“We emphasize the importance of a high school graduation but we’re really looking beyond high school in a lot of ways,” he said. “We want high school graduation to be a foregone conclusion for a lot of our students.”

Of course, as with all schools, there are some LCS students who were at risk of not graduating. In those instances, LCS focused on the individual student and tried to be as creative as it possibly could be to work with the challenges the student was experiencing, according to Bryant. For example, if the student is at risk due to financial issues, LCS finds ways to take care of the student’s needs.

“Our teachers, guidance department and administration really do focus on individual solutions to individual problems,” Bryant said. “We use MTSS, which is a multi-tiered system of support, which is being implemented around the state.”

MTSS is a model of schooling in use throughout the country. It promotes school improvement through engaging, research-based academic and behavioral practices, according to Bryant. There are varying levels of interventions and services designed for students who are struggling. The student’s level of need dictates the level of support.

Bryant said that, even though LCS is a charter school, it feels like a family, which hopefully helps its at-risk students.