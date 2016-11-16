Lady Rebels’ Ferguson signs with Gardner-Webb
West Lincoln’s Meredith Ferguson signed to play softball at Gardner-Webb University on Monday. In three years on the varsity team, Ferguson has a .422 batting average with 88 RBIs and 78 runs scored. Her 42 hits last season helped get the Lady Rebels to the 2A state championship series in Greensboro. Pictured are seated left to right: Madison Ferguson (sister), Meredith Ferguson, Shannon Ferguson (mother). Standing left to right: Brian Clary (principal), Allen Hoyle (assistant coach), Tyler Sain (head coach and Daryl Ferguson (father).
Image courtesy of Contributed
