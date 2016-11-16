‘Handmade for the Holidays’ back for fifth year

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Woodworking was a boyhood dream of Michael Hoffman, who lives in Lincolnton with his wife, Cynthia. Hoffman’s goal when he retires is to have a woodworking shop, and he’s counting down the days to when he retires next year because he’ll have one. An artist herself, Cynthia Hoffman makes hand-sewn items like handbags and clutches.

“I’m ready,” Michael Hoffman said. “I’ve been doing it for a few years to see if I liked what I dreamt about and I really enjoy it. The validation of it is that people like what I do.”

The Hoffmans will be two of the more than 30 artists taking part in the fifth annual Handmade for the Holidays event at the Lincoln Cultural Center on Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All of the items being sold will be handmade by local artisans.

There will be a wide variety of items available for sale including pottery, soaps and apothecary items, local wine, jewelry, crochet and knitted goods, prints and paintings. There is no admission fee and Harvest Moon Grille will be offering concessions. On Friday there will be entertainment and refreshments.

Michael Hoffman makes birdhouses, tables and other small furniture, Adirondack chairs and pretty much anything else that someone may want that’s made out of wood. He admits that sometimes he goes overboard to make sure that what he makes is of high quality because he wants his customers to come back. Michael Hoffman insists that he doesn’t do it to get rich but because he wants to have fun. Like many of the artisans scheduled to attend Handmade for Holidays, Michael Hoffman uses recycled materials to make his creations.

“The benefit of buying something that I make is it is made locally,” he said. “I’ve always had the belief of supporting local merchants and getting to know the people that make things for you rather than buying something from a big box store where you’re don’t know who made it and you’re not sure where it’s made even if it’s made in this country.”

The Lincoln Cultural Center is located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard