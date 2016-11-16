General Assembly balance of power

DAN BOYLAN

Syndicated Columnist

After maintaining their veto-proof majorities in the General Assembly during last week’s elections, Republican leaders look to continue what they see as their push toward greater fiscal responsibility and less government interference. But first, North Carolina needs a governor.

The week ended with a governor’s race too close to call and county elections officials digging into tens of thousands of uncounted provisional ballots. Out of the almost 4.7 million ballots that were tallied on Tuesday, GOP incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory trails Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper by about 5,000 votes. North Carolina is America’s only state with an undecided gubernatorial election.

Whoever wins the governor’s mansion must still deal with the General Assembly’s veto-proof Republican majorities. Democrats tried to smash those majorities, which allow any gubernatorial veto to be overridden with a two-thirds vote. Had they succeeded, a Cooper victory would give Democrats veto power as a bargaining chip to slow the Republican agenda. Because they failed, any Cooper veto could now be overridden.

In the 2011-12 session, which paired a Republican-controlled legislature with Democratic governor Beverly Perdue, 19 bills were vetoed. Republicans overrode 11 of the 19 vetoes. In his four years, McCrory vetoed six bills, and saw the House and Senate colleagues vote to override four times.

Tuesday’s results disappointed Democrats, who felt confident that voters were weary of the GOP’s contentious, conservative social legislation. They saw laws addressing abortion, voter IDs and especially the HB2 “Bathroom Bill” as hurting Republicans.

Republicans disagreed. Leading up to the election they kept citing what they saw as their major financial accomplishments — lowering the state’s unemployment rate and stimulating growth across the economy.

Speaking late Tuesday night at an election watch party as GOP victories were becoming clear, Republican Party Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse repeated the talking points. “I think that people weighed the economic successes of the state — versus everything else,” he said.

On stage across the room, Senate Leader Phil Berger of Eden blamed outsiders. “The people of the state North Carolina, they paid attention to what we did,” he said to a wildly cheering crowd. “They didn’t pay attention to what other people were saying. Many of the people were from out of state, coming into North Carolina trying to change the narrative.”

House Speaker Tim Moore of Kings Mountain had been on stage beside Berger. Relaxing in his office the following morning, Moore discussed HB2 directly. “I continue to believe that HB2 has been misrepresented by the left and the media and was blown out of proportion,” he said. “At the end of the day, I believe voters saw that as well.”

Raleigh Democratic Rep. Grier Martin oversaw races for the House Democratic caucus. “The political winds were against us, but we’ll be back,” Martin said.

Martin saw the election instead through the prism of logistics. Many Republicans hold safe seats, thanks to favorable district lines they drew, he said. “And some of those districts were ruled unconstitutional.”

Last summer federal judges nullified nearly 30 General Assembly seats because of illegal racial gerrymandering. Republicans drew those electoral district maps after coming to power in 2011. Redrawing the maps will be one of 2017 legislative session’s defining political battles.

Republican leaders say they’d like to steer clear of contentious social issues. Before the election, new Majority Leader Rep. John Bell of Goldsboro said they plan on reducing tax rates and putting the state on firmer economic footing.

If Cooper ends up winning the election, he’ll have to negotiate with Moore, Berger, Bell and others. Before the election he said he’d stand up to the legislators when he felt they were wrong. “But I want us to move forward and I think we can find areas of agreement,” he told the Associated Press. If McCrory wins, he’ll try the same.

Dan Boylan writes about North Carolina politics for the Capitol Press Association.