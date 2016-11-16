Community rallies around Christian Ministry Christmas Fund

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Thanksgiving is next week, which means that the dedicated volunteers who serve the Lincoln County Christian Ministry are hard at work on the annual Christmas Fund. The ministry has been responsible for the organization of the campaign for nearly four decades.

“You can ask anybody who volunteers with us. They feel like they’ve been called by God to do this, or that they’ve been called by their community to do this,” Christian Ministry executive director Susan Brymer said. “They see a hunger problem and they know that that’s not a church problem, it’s not a problem of just one person, but it’s a problem of the entire community that people have food. It’s the same thing with having money to pay the bills with and that’s why people donate so much money at Christmas.”

Each year, the local nonprofit provides food for those who have fallen upon hard times and toys for children who otherwise might not experience the magic of the Christmas season. Donations reached a record high in 2015 thanks to the generosity of businesses, churches and individuals in the area.

“The community really does come together and it is a wonderful sight,” Brymer said. “It’s a feeling that you never outgrow no matter how many years you have been involved with this event. There are 104 churches that are at the heart of Christian Ministry, but you also have individuals, businesses and schools that contribute to our Christmas fund. It’s amazing to see everybody working happily side-by-side and the generosity continues to grow each year as the need has grown in the community. It’s a wonderful feeling to see everybody put their personal issues aside and just work shoulder-to-shoulder with whoever is next to them.”

Last year, the ministry raised $119,350 and distributed a wheelbarrow full of food each to 673 Lincoln County families. Each family receives a ham, canned goods, soup, cereal, toiletries and a bag of candy, among other things. The efforts of the community also allowed 746 children under the age of 14 to receive new toys on Christmas morning.

Inside the ministry there are two separate rooms with toys designated for boys and girls, sorted by age. Shelves are stocked full with footballs, basketballs, toy trucks, action figures, baby dolls and anything else that might be found at Santa’s workshop. A third room contains board games, coloring books, video games and other items that the entire family can enjoy. Brymer said the ministry is short on toys for boys and girls between the ages of nine and 14.

The ministry will dispense its stock of food and toys to those in the community who qualify for assistance on Dec. 22. Christian Ministry is located at 207 South Poplar Street in Lincolnton. For more information, call (704) 732-0383.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman