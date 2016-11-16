Around Town — 11-16-16

WEDNESDAY

Blood Drive

North Lincoln High School, located at 2737 Lee Lawing Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Blood Drive

Gaston College, Lincoln Campus, located at 511 S Aspen St. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Program

Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County will host a no-cost Dementia/Alzheimer’s informational program at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 6319 Reepsville Rd. in Vale from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Rev. Carol Anne Lawler will be the speaker.

Meeting

The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director’s will meet at noon at Battleground Elementary School, located at 201 Jeb Seagle Drive in Lincolnton.

THURSDAY

Meeting

Lake Norman Covekeepers will host a meeting at East Lincoln Fire Department, located at 406 S. Pilot Knob Rd. in Stanley with guest speaker, Lenny Lampel, Natural Resources Coordinator for Mecklenburg Co. at 7 p.m.

Meeting

The local AARP 3682 will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the multi-purpose room at Gaston College, located at 514 Academy St. in Lincolnton. For more information call (704) 276-2153.