Wolves get 2A West No. 1 seed, Rebels and Mustangs land in 2AA

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton came away with the number one seed in the 2A West region when the playoff pairings were released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday.

East Lincoln is the number three seed in the 2AA Midwest region, and West Lincoln grabbed the final spot in the 2AA West region by virtue of a three-way drawing between the Rebels, Newton-Conover and Midway for two berths.

The Wolves will host a familiar face in Thomasville in this week’s first round matchup. Lincolnton has faced the Bulldogs in the playoffs five times, winning three of those contests. The most recent meeting between the two schools was a first round meeting at Thomasville in 2013, which the Wolves won 14-7.

The overall number one seed in 2A in the western half of the state is Reidsville. The Rams are a perfect 11-0, and outscored their conference opponents this season 333-0. Reidsville has allowed just 59 points all season.

The Mustangs will also be welcoming a familiar team. This will be the third straight season that East Lincoln will host Smoky Mountain in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Mike Byus’ team has had no trouble with Smoky Mountain (also the Mustangs) in the past, winning 55-7 in 2016 and 54-7 last year.

The Rebels, the number eight seed in the 2AA West region, have the daunting task of taking on defending 2AA state champion Monroe. After losing two of their first three games to start the season, the Redhawks have reeled off eight straight wins.

Also in the 2AA bracket are Maiden and West Caldwell from the Southern District-7 2A conference. The Blue Devils are the number four seed in the 2AA West region, and will host Mount Pleasant.

West Caldwell is the 2AA West region’s number two seed and will host West Stokes. If the Warriors and East Lincoln win their first round games, they will have a rematch in round two at West Caldwell.

The overall number one seed in 2AA is Shelby. The Golden Lions are 11-0, and have outscored their opponents 455-95 this season.

Shelby has won three consecutive 2A state championships, and climbed enough in enrollment numbers to push them back up to 2AA this year. The Golden Lions were 2AA state champions in 2005 and 2006.

The 2016 NCHSAA playoff brackets are listed below.

1A

W1 – Murphy (10-1) vs. MW8 – South Robeson (2-9)

MW4 – Winston-Salem Prep (4-6) vs. W5 – Robbinsville (4-6)

W3 – Thomas Jefferson (9-2) vs. MW6 – Bishop McGuinness (4-7)

MW2 – Mountain Island Charter (8-3) vs. W7 – Andrews (2-9)

MW1 – North Duplin (7-4) vs. W8 – Rosman (2-9)

W4 – Cherokee (7-4) vs. MW5 –Union Academy (4-7)

MW3 – Alleghany (5-6) vs. W6 – Alleghany (5-6)

W2 – Mitchell (10-1) vs. MW7 – Andrews (2-9)

1AA

W1 – Mount Airy (10-1) vs. MW8 – South Stanly (4-7)

MW4 – East Surry (8-3) vs. W5 – Pine Lake Prep (5-6)

W3 – Bessemer City (8-3) vs. MW6 – North Moore (7-4)

MW2 – Whiteville (6-5) vs. W7 – Cherryville (3-8)

MW1 – West Montgomery (11-0) vs. W8 – Starmount (2-9)

W4 – Swain County (5-6) vs. MW5 – North Stanly (7-4)

MW3 – East Montgomery (10-1) vs. W6 – Avery County (3-8)

W2 – East Wilkes (8-3) vs. MW7 – Walkertown (6-5)

2A

W1 – Lincolnton (10-1) vs. MW8 – Thomasville (5-6)

MW4 – Eastern Randolph (8-3) vs. W5 – West Wilkes (8-3)

W3 – Hendersonville (8-3) vs. MW6 – Lexington (5-5)

MW2 – Surry Central (10-1) vs. W7 – Polk County (5-6)

MW1 – Reidsville (11-0) vs. W8 – Madison (5-6)

W4 – Mountain Heritage (10-1) vs. MW5 – West Stanly (7-4)

MW3 – North Rowan (9-2) vs. W6 – North Wilkes (7-4)

W2 – Brevard (9-2) vs. MW7 – Carver (5-6)

2AA

W1 – Shelby (11-0) vs. MW8 – North Surry (5-6)

MW4 – Stuart Cramer (7-4) vs. W5 – Franklin (6-5)

W3 – Hunter Huss (8-3) vs. MW6 – Parkwood (6-5)

MW2 –Wilkes Central (9-2) vs. W7 – R-S Central (5-6)

MW1 – Monroe (9-2) vs. W8 – West Lincoln (5-6)

W4 – Maiden (8-3) vs. MW5 – Mount Pleasant (6-5)

MW3 – East Lincoln (9-2) vs. W6 – Smoky Mountain (7-4)

W2 – West Caldwell (9-2) vs. MW7 – West Stokes (6-5)

3A

W1 – Hibriten (11-0) vs. MW8 – McMichael (3-8)

MW4 – North Forsyth (5-6) vs. W5 – Burns (9-2)

W3 – Crest (8-3) vs. MW6 – East Rowan (4-7)

MW2 – West Rowan (8-3) vs. W7 – Freedom (6-5)

MW1 – South Point (7-4) vs. W8 – West Henderson (4-7)

W4 – Tuscola (10-1) vs. MW5 – Anson (4-7)

MW3 – Forestview (7-4) vs. W6 – Patton (7-4)

W2 – Pisgah (10-1) vs. MW7 – Jesse Carson (4-7)

3AA

W1 – A.C. Reynolds (9-2) vs. MW8 – Central Cabarrus (5-6)

MW4 – Sun Valley (8-3) vs. W5 – Erwin (6-5)

W3 – Kings Mountain (8-3) vs. MW6 – Ledford (8-3)

MW2 – Weddington (8-3) vs. W7 – Statesville (5-6)

MW1 – Jay M. Robinson (9-2) vs. W8 – Ashbrook (4-7)

W4 – Marvin Ridge (6-5) vs. MW5 – Concord (8-3)

MW3 – Hickory Ridge (9-2) vs. W6 – Asheville (6-5)

W2 – South Iredell (8-3) vs. MW7 – Cuthbertson (6-5)

4A

W1 – Davie County (10-1) vs. MW8 – Southeast Guilford (6-5)

MW4 – Glenn (8-3) vs. W5 – A.L. Brown (8-3)

W3 – Watauga (8-3) vs. MW6 – Southwest Guilford (7-4)

MW2 – Dudley (10-1) vs. W7 – Alexander Central (7-4)

MW1 – East Forsyth (10-1) vs. W8 – Harding (5-6)

W4 – T.C. Roberson (8-3) vs. MW5 – North Davidson (7-4)

MW3 – Mount Tabor (8-3) vs. W6 – Porter Ridge (7-4)

W2 – Charlotte Catholic (10-1) vs. MW7 – Parkland (7-4)

4AA

W1 – Lake Norman (11-0) vs. MW8 – East Mecklenburg (5-6)

MW4 – West Forsyth (9-2) vs. W5 – South Mecklenburg (6-5)

W3 – West Mecklenburg (8-3) vs. MW6 – Mooresville (8-3)

MW2 – Page (10-1) vs. W7 – Olympic (5-6)

MW1 – Butler (10-1) vs. W8 – McDowell (5-6)

W4 – Hough (7-4) vs. MW5 – Mallard Creek (8-2)

MW3 – Zebulon B. Vance (10-1) vs. W6 – Ardrey Kell (6-5)

W2 – Myers Park (10-1) vs. MW7 – Northwest Guilford (7-4)

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN