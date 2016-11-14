WNC city can help end local poverty

The poor need not always be with us. We can conquer poverty, in Asheville and elsewhere, if we commit ourselves to creating a sufficient number of jobs that pay a living wage and seeing that people have the training to hold those jobs.

Last week, the Citizen-Times ran a series of articles by reporter Beth Walton about poverty in Buncombe County, focusing on people in need and those dedicated to helping them. The stories were filled with some numbing statistics.

According to the Census Bureau, 37,000 people – nearly one in six residents – in Buncombe County were living below the federal poverty level in 2015. That means their income was less than $12,082 for an individual or $25,257 for a family of four.

And their numbers are growing. The county poverty level is up 20 percent from 2014 and 44 percent from 2006. In the city, nearly 17 ?percent of the population lived in poverty in 2015, a 32 percent gain from 2014. And this is happening while poverty percentages are falling at the state and national levels.

Poverty comes in all shapes and sizes. There is the woman who had to drop out of high school when she became pregnant, the man whose career as a chef was held back by health problems, the woman who wound up poor after fleeing an abusive relationship, the couple whose restaurant and bar went under.

Children are especially hard-hit. Figures from 2015 show that one in four children in Buncombe County lived in poverty and more than half of students attending Asheville City and Buncombe County schools were eligible for free and reduced-rate lunch.

Too many people cling to the stereotypes of welfare queens and laziness, as if people living in poverty would rather live on government benefits than hold down a job. The truth is that nearly 60 percent of the poor adults in Buncombe County worked full- or part-time during the last 12 months.

“There are plenty of us who are working and have been to school or completed some level of education, but circumstances, things, just don’t turn out the way we expected,” said Rebecca Kinston, who helps low-income Hispanics needing pre-school for their children.

Only 423 people in Buncombe County are enrolled in welfare. A family of three receives $272 a month. For the 33,768 Buncombe County people receiving food stamps, the average payout is $3.83 per person per day.

Complex choices contribute to poverty. Those who drop out of school are more likely to be poor. So are teenage girls who get pregnant. Drugs and alcohol can undermine self-reliance and make it hard to hold a job.

But many people are poor for reasons that have nothing to do with choice. And even if their decisions contributed to their poverty, that does not relieve society of its obligation to help them better themselves.

Asheville, with an economy heavily geared to service jobs, can be a hard place to live for those without skills. Housing costs are high and service wages are low. People need to obtain qualifications and they need to be able to subsist while doing so.

Many agencies are doing their part, from housing to feeding to counseling to training. But the need outstrips the resources. There are long waiting lists everywhere: five months or more for child-care assistance, six months to three years for housing or housing assistance.

We need a national commitment to end poverty, to see that people can help themselves and obtain jobs that pay a living wage. It will take money, a lot of money, but the alternative is to keep a significant portion of our people mired in lives of desperation.

— from the Asheville Citizen-Times.