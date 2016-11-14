Two developments proposed for Lincoln County

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A pair of community involvement meetings were conducted last week to discuss two proposed developments in Lincoln County.

The first meeting, held on Wednesday evening, stemmed from a rezoning request of 6.2 acres from transitional residential to planned development-commercial to permit an office park located between Highway 16 Business and Pilot Knob Road, about 1,500-2,400 feet north of Highway 73.

Cambridge Properties, a commercial real estate development company based in Charlotte, plans to construct three two-story buildings that will contain a total of up to 55,000 square feet.

Cambridge Properties has already been approved for a separate 90,000-square-foot commercial development to be known as Cambridge Village that will house a Publix grocery store. Cambridge Village will also be home to a nail salon, multiple restaurants and a retail store. The development will also be located on the east side of Highway 16, adjacent to the property that has been requested for the office park.

“This development is unique to any other kind of shopping center in Lincoln County because there is such a mix of uses,” developer John Priester, Jr. said. “You’ve got the office component and the retail component, but we’re also very focused on the pedestrian-friendliness of this so it will all be interconnected with sidewalks. Other phases to come will most likely include a residential component that would allow people to live within this area and also shop there and work there.”

Cambridge Properties will also be responsible for much of the infrastructure requirements, which includes the construction of two new roads. The first road, to be known as Cresset Dellinger Way, will begin at Highway 16 and connect to Pilot Knob Road. The second road, which has yet to be named, would connect Highway 73 to Cresset Dellinger Way.

“The number one concern that I’ve heard from residents has been traffic related,” Priester said. “However, us putting in this grid network of roads is really going to do a lot to alleviate the traffic problems on the existing roads.”

The building that will house Publix will be built first and Priester expects that work to be completed in the first quarter of 2018. The surrounding smaller shops will come next and then the office park, if approved, will be constructed in phase two of the project.

The second community involvement meeting, held Thursday evening, was in relation to a rezoning request by Lincolnton Main Street, LLC, of 2.9 acres from residential single-family to conditional zoning-general business to permit a medical office building located on the northeast corner of Highway 27 and Howards Creek Mill Road in Vale.

The project would involve the construction of a new 10,000-square-foot medical clinic that would be occupied by West Lincoln Family Medicine. West Lincoln Family Medicine is hoping to relocate from its existing facility, which is housed a short distance away to the west on Highway 27. If approved, construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2017 and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2017.

These rezoning requests will be presented to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and the planning board on Dec. 5.