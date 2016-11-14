Sen. David Curtis: NC is headed the right direction

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The 2016 election belonged to the Republicans locally, statewide and nationwide. The results baffled pollsters across the country and caught Republican Sen. David Curtis off guard as well.

“I was really surprised that the Republicans did as well as they did,” Curtis said. “I was really expecting to lose two or three (state) senate seats and, in fact, we actually picked up one, which I did not expect at all. I was expecting the house to go below the veto-proof majority and that didn’t happen. I don’t know if that was (president-elect Donald) Trump’s coattails or exactly what happened. Going forward, it’s all going to be about the governor’s race.”

North Carolina Republicans maintained their veto-proof majority in the General Assembly following Tuesday’s election.

Their only concern is the too-close-to-call governor’s race between incumbent Republican Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat. Cooper edged McCrory by fewer than 5,000 votes and promptly declared victory in the early hours Wednesday morning. All North Carolina counties will now review thousands of provisional ballots prior to Nov. 18 and, if the race is within 10,000 votes on that date, the losing candidate may ask for a recount, under North Carolina law.

“If Roy Cooper does become governor he will veto our bills and we will override them,” Curtis said. “I think we will continue to go forward, but he has a bully pulpit and he will say a lot of negative things about us, which will just make things more difficult moving forward.”

Curtis, who retained his seat with a comfortable victory over Libertarian Nic Haag on Tuesday, remained steadfast on his position that the media has blown House Bill 2, the General Assembly legislation that struck down a Charlotte nondiscrimination ordinance that included LGBT individuals, out of proportion.

He referenced the recent announcement that the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games will be held in Mill Spring.

“We’ve done so many good things for North Carolina,” Curtis said. “We’ve cut taxes $1 billion, created 400,000 new jobs, made us a much more business-friendly state and clearly a Roy Cooper supporter doesn’t want to talk about those things. To avoid talking about those things, they’re spending barrels of ink and hundreds of hours of airtime talking about HB2. Going forward, we’ve got North Carolina on the right path.”

North Carolina Republicans have been criticized over HB2, which mandated that transgender people have to use the bathroom corresponding to their biological sex rather than their gender identity, and the ongoing fallout from the state response to Duke Energy’s coal ash spills, but Curtis believes it will be the insistence on building a toll road on Interstate 77 that could cost Gov. McCrory.

“If Roy Cooper does win the election, it is going to be in a great part due to tolling I-77,” Curtis said. “I went to (McCrory’s) people and just basically told them that we have a major problem with tolling I-77, it’s going to cost him tens of thousands of votes and we really need to do something about it. Unfortunately, they chose not to listen to me. In 2012, he won North Meck by 15,000 votes and this week he lost North Meck by 700 votes. I think it’s legitimate to say that if Gov. McCrory loses, in spite of all the great things he’s done, it will be because of the tolling I-77 issue.”

Curtis will now serve a third consecutive term as the District 44 representative in the North Carolina Senate. He secured re-election on Tuesday with nearly 80 percent of the vote.