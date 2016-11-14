SD-7 announces soccer all-conference

The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced the all-conference team for the 2016 season.

Six Lincoln county players were named to the all-conference squad, including Ed Lopez, Julio Pena and Graham Willis of Lincolnton. Also making the team was Jake Dallin and Romero Martinez of East Lincoln and West Lincoln’s Logan Garcia.

Newton-Conover’s Francisco Tapia was the SD-7 offensive player of the year, while Patrick Lichtenwalner of Maiden took the defensive award. Angelo Palozzi of Newton-Conover was named the conference’s coach of the year.

The full all-conference team is listed below.

Bandys

Logan Beresford

Bunker Hill

Alex Aviles

David Flores

Jorge Jimenez

Alberto Olivas

East Lincoln

Jake Dallin

Romero Martinez

Lincolnton

Ed Lopez

Julio Pena

Graham Willis

Maiden

Patrick Lichtenwalner

Casey Ly

Newton-Conover

Dillan Esperilla

Orlando Gildo

Jason Mejia

Francisco Tapia

Xavier Tapia

West Caldwell

Alexander Castro

Cesar Cruz-Nava

Luis Delariva

Josue Perez

West Lincoln

Logan Garcia

Offensive Player of the Year- Francisco Tapia- Newton-Conover

Defensive Player of the Year- Patrick Lichtenwalner- Maiden

Coach of the Year – Angelo Palozzi – Newton-Conover