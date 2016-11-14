Home » Sports » SD-7 announces soccer all-conference

SD-7 announces soccer all-conference

The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced the all-conference team for the 2016 season.  

Six Lincoln county players were named to the all-conference squad, including Ed Lopez, Julio Pena and Graham Willis of Lincolnton.  Also making the team was Jake Dallin and Romero Martinez of East Lincoln and West Lincoln’s Logan Garcia.

Newton-Conover’s Francisco Tapia was the SD-7 offensive player of the year, while Patrick Lichtenwalner of Maiden took the defensive award.  Angelo Palozzi of Newton-Conover was named the conference’s coach of the year.  

The full all-conference team is listed below.    

Bandys

     Logan Beresford

Bunker Hill

     Alex Aviles

     David Flores

     Jorge Jimenez

     Alberto Olivas

East Lincoln

     Jake Dallin

     Romero Martinez

Lincolnton

     Ed Lopez

     Julio Pena

     Graham Willis

Maiden

     Patrick Lichtenwalner

     Casey Ly

Newton-Conover

     Dillan Esperilla

     Orlando Gildo

     Jason Mejia

     Francisco Tapia

     Xavier Tapia

West Caldwell

     Alexander Castro

     Cesar Cruz-Nava

     Luis Delariva

     Josue Perez

West Lincoln

     Logan Garcia

 

Offensive Player of the Year- Francisco Tapia- Newton-Conover

Defensive Player of the Year- Patrick Lichtenwalner- Maiden

Coach of the Year – Angelo Palozzi – Newton-Conover

