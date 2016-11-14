SD-7 announces soccer all-conference

The Southern District-7 2A conference has announced the all-conference team for the 2016 season.
Six Lincoln county players were named to the all-conference squad, including Ed Lopez, Julio Pena and Graham Willis of Lincolnton. Also making the team was Jake Dallin and Romero Martinez of East Lincoln and West Lincoln’s Logan Garcia.
Newton-Conover’s Francisco Tapia was the SD-7 offensive player of the year, while Patrick Lichtenwalner of Maiden took the defensive award. Angelo Palozzi of Newton-Conover was named the conference’s coach of the year.
The full all-conference team is listed below.
Bandys
Logan Beresford
Bunker Hill
Alex Aviles
David Flores
Jorge Jimenez
Alberto Olivas
East Lincoln
Jake Dallin
Romero Martinez
Lincolnton
Ed Lopez
Julio Pena
Graham Willis
Maiden
Patrick Lichtenwalner
Casey Ly
Newton-Conover
Dillan Esperilla
Orlando Gildo
Jason Mejia
Francisco Tapia
Xavier Tapia
West Caldwell
Alexander Castro
Cesar Cruz-Nava
Luis Delariva
Josue Perez
West Lincoln
Logan Garcia
Offensive Player of the Year- Francisco Tapia- Newton-Conover
Defensive Player of the Year- Patrick Lichtenwalner- Maiden
Coach of the Year – Angelo Palozzi – Newton-Conover
