Presentation to focus on Lincoln County historical markers

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Local historian Darrell Harkey will explain the stories behind Lincoln County historic markers for the East Lincoln Historical Society today at 6 p.m. at the Mundy House Annex in Denver.

Harkey, now retired, is a native of Lincoln County and was formerly the historical coordinator for Lincoln County.

“A lot of people pass by these historical markers and don’t see them or pay attention to them,” he said. “If they do see them, they don’t understand them, so I try to enlighten them.”

After a similar program he did in Ashe County, Harkey got a letter from a man who attended the program saying he was so inspired he changed his hobby and was now traveling to all 100 counties in North Carolina and photographing historic markers.

Harkey helped acquire several of the markers in Lincoln County, including one for Michael Hoake, former chief justice with the North Carolina Supreme Court, and Connie Guion, a pioneer female physician who gained national reputation for her work at Cornell Medical Clinic.

“They are almost impossible to get right now,” he said. “Lincoln County will probably never get another historical marker except for those that are privately purchased.”

There are a few places that Harkey feels deserve historical markers, such as the tin mine, which was in operation during World War II on Highway 321 and the Rock Springs Campground but, according to Harkey, it’s very hard to get them from the State Historical Commission.

“The markers are important because they bring attention to the things that happened in Lincoln County,” Harkey said. “The requirement is that they not only have a local influence with the county but also a nation- or state-wide impact.”

There are 24 state historical markers in Lincoln County, including ones for Peter Forney, Hutchins Burton, Stonewall Jackson and Catawba Springs in eastern Lincoln County.

For more information, email Melisa Springs-Thompson with questions at melisa_springs@yahoo.com.