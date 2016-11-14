Obituaries — 11-14-16

Clyde Donald “Chappie” Chapman

Clyde Donald “Chappie” Chapman, age 88, of Lincolnton died Saturday, November 12, 2016.

His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. today November 14, 2016 at Boger City Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Bingham and Rev. Robert Redding officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral at Boger City Baptist Church.

Mr. Chapman was born April 13, 1928 and was the son of the late Junius and Grace Holbrook Chapman. He was retired as a driver for Carolina Freight Trucking Company. Chappie was one of a kind. He never met a stranger and if he knew you, you earned a unique nickname that stuck for life. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. He loved his family, his church and his Lord.

Mr. Chapman is survived by his wife, Sue Saunders Chapman of the home; one son, Richard “Rich” Chapman and wife, Amanda of Gastonia; two daughters, Donna Chapman Carlton and husband, Sandy of Shelby and Patti Chapman Richard and husband, Danny of Lincolnton; one brother, Cornwell Chapman of Lincolnton; one sister, Sue Chapman Huffstetler of Cherryville; five grandchildren, Jenny Carlton Goss and husband, Aron, Kelly Richard Edwards and husband, Matthew, Keith Richard, Corey Griffin and Bradley Chapman; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb and Silas Goss, Ellery and Mallie–Kate Edwards, Heath Griffin, Lawson and Millie Richard.

Memorials may be made to Boger City Baptist Church Building Fund, 2201 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to all the staff and physicians of CHS-Lincoln and especially Dr. Jason Glass for their kindness and support.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Chapman family.

Martha Jean Patton Campbell

Martha Jean Patton Campbell, age 82, of Wendover Drive in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, November 13, 2016, at Carillon Assisted Living in Lincolnton.

A service to celebrate the life of Martha Campbell will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at New Vision Ministries with Rev. Scott Mann officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will take place in Hollybrook Cemetery.

Mrs. Campbell was born on September 9, 1934 in Laurens, SC to the late C.J. and Vivian Boyd Patton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rachel Elaine Horton. Mrs. Campbell was a devoted wife, homemaker and prayer warrior.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Jerry Lynn Campbell of the home; one son, Jeff Campbell and wife Maria of Denver; two daughters, Melody Campbell of Cornelius and Kim McAlister and husband Tommy of Marshville; one brother, Michael Boyd Patton and wife Jean of Pine Mountain, Ga.; fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gideons International – Lincoln West Gideons, PO Box 1074, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Campbell family.

Christine Patterson Hester

Christine Patterson Hester, age 63, of 424 W. Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, November 12, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Luke Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2017 at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hester was born on August 2, 1953 to the late Audie Patterson and Nellie Sue Reynolds Bowen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, daughters, Glenda Kay Hester and Cathy Joe Hester; one brother, Billy Joe Patterson. Mrs. Hester was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Hester of the home; two daughters, Julie Cepeda and Marie Sparks, both of Lincolnton; two brothers, Steve Patterson and Johnny Patterson, both of Cherryville; five sisters, Mary Brooks of Lincolnton, Doris Black of Lincolnton, Betty Black of Vale, Shirley Biggerstaff of Cherryville and Maxine Smith of Bessemer City; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hester family.

Crystal Hooper Lovingood

Crystal Hooper Lovingood, age 49, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016 surrounded by her loving family. Crystal was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cherryville. She served as a council member, Sunday School Teacher, Choir member, and was involved in Wild Women’s Class and the social ministries. She was employed with the Gaston Register of Deeds and was formerly assistant director of Lincoln County Board of Elections.

Crystal was preceded in death by her mother and father, Rachel and Waymon Hooper; and sister, Jill Hooper.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Lovingood; one son, Hunter McSwain of Newton; two stepsons, Joey Lovingood of Lincolnton and Michael Lovingood of Wilmington.

In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by five sisters, Linda Dugan (Mike), Debbie Beam (Bill), Pam Norris (Joey), Kim Morrow (Lynn), and Cynthia Patterson, all of Lincolnton; mother-in-law, Libby Lovingood; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lovingood; nieces, Mary Guthrie (Daniel), Jennifer Hobgood (Tom), Brittney Morrow (fiancé, Ryan), Ashley Manus (Brandon), Joy Beam Swope (Edgar); nephews, Shane Beam (Wendy), Jason Beam (Lisa), Chance Beam (Christine), Bradley Morrow (Chelsey), Kelby Costner, Drew Patterson, Robert Deal (Ashley); and great nieces and nephews, John, Thomas, Gage, Madison, Cody, Malli, Hayden, Hudson, Baylor, Brooke, Kyler, Caleigh, Justin, Aiden, Parks, and Mollie.

Service will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor John Propst officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Outreach Ministry of St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 100 Cherryville NC 28021 or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd. Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Lovingood family.

Raymond Winston ‘Bud’ Ramseur

Mr. Raymond Winston “Bud” Ramseur, age 86, of East Jennings Street, Lincolnton died on Friday, November 11, 2016 at Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center.

A graveside service will be held in Hollybrook Cemetery at 3 p.m. today, November 14, 2016 with Rev. David Wyant officiating.

Bud was born March 26, 1930 in Lincoln County to the late Harlee and Mary Lou Smith Ramseur. He served in the United States Navy and then owned and operated Ramseur Paint and Sign Shop. Bud was also an accomplished artist and musician.

He is survived by his wife, Queeta Ballard Ramseur of Lincolnton; one sister, Mary Ramseur Carpenter of Gastonia; a niece, Beth Oxford, and husband Will, of Austin, TX; and a nephew, Andy Carpenter, and wife Autumn, of Lake Norman and Port St. Joe, Fla.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease and Research at Duke University attn: Sue Sopa 710 West Main Street, Durham, NC 27701. Make checks payable to Duke University; Hospice of Lincoln County 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton NC 28092 or to the charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and kindness shown during Bud’s stay there.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Ramseur family.

Randy Eugene Russell

Randy Eugene Russell, 64, of Conover died November 9, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Joy Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family received friends on November 13, 2016 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joy Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Russell family.

Annette Campbell Kiger

Annette Campbell Kiger, 45, of Newton died November 10, 2016.

A Celebration of Life Service was held November 13, 2016 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends on November 13, 2016 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Kiger family.

James William ‘Buck’ Hill

James William “Buck” Hill, 82, of Kings Mountain died November 8, 2016.

A funeral service will be held November 15, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Hill family.

Vanessa Darnell Raines Collins

Vanessa Darnell Raines Collins, 64, of Kings Mountain died November 10, 2016.

A memorial service was held November 13, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial was private. The family received friends on November 13, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville served the Collins family.

Gregory Allen Chapman

Allen Chapman, 56, of Lincolnton died on November 12, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at Warlick Funeral

Claude Riddick Howell

Claude Riddick Howell, 81, of Cherryville died on November 12, 2016.

Private services will be held at a later date, where he will be laid to rest at Western Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Suffolk, Va.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville are serving the Howell family.

Sarah Ruth Buff

Sarah Ruth Buff, 89, of Vale died on November 11, 2016.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on November 15, 2016 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church in Vale. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on November 15, 2016 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Buff family

Billy Lee Eurey

Billy Lee Eurey, 76, of Iron Station died on November 11, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. today at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Eurey family.

Elder L.B. Williamson

Elder L.B. Williamson, 90, of Maiden died on November 12, 2016.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral service.

Glendene Prater Hatfield

Glendene Prater Hatfield, 68, of Sherrills Ford died on November 9, 2016.

A service to celebrate Glendene’s life was held on November 13, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Newton. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends on November 13, 2016 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Hatfield family.