Lincoln Charter’s Roser signs with Francis Marion
Lincoln Charter’s Nick Roser has signed to play baseball at Francis Marion University. Roser has a career batting average of .393 for the Eagles, with an on base percentage of .507. Last season, the first baseman / pitcher hit .443 and was 5-4 on the mound with a 2.60 ERA. Pictured are seated left to right: David Roser (father), Nick Roser and Nana (grandmother). Standing left to right: Don Hutchins (South Charlotte Panthers), Laurel Roser (sister), Scott Clark (head coach), Jenifer Roser (mother), Devon Lowery (pitching coach), Jonathan Bryant (chief administrator) and Kyle Pierce (principal).
Image courtesy of Contributed
