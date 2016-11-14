Lady Eagles Pressley signs to play at Gardner-Webb
Lincoln Charter’s Lily Pressley recently signed to play softball at Gardner-Webb University. Pressley has a .384 batting average with an on base percentage of .483 heading into her senior season. The outfielder has 66 hits, 24 RBI’s and 70 runs scored with a fielding percentage of .967, and helped lead the Lady Eagles to the 1A Western Regional series in 2016. Pictured are seated left to right: Jason Pressley (father), Lily Pressley, Rebecca Pressley (mother) and Anna Pressley (sister). Standing left to right: Taylor Putnam (head coach) and Kyle Pierce (principal).
Image courtesy of Contributed
You must be logged in to post a comment Login