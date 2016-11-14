Felon arrested on drug charges

Staff report

A Stanley man has been charged with trafficking opiates and possessing cocaine and marijuana.

Mario Javon Johnson, 32, was arrested on Thursday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after a three-month-long investigation, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Old Plank Road in Stanley and seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and enough opiate pills to lead to trafficking charges.

Johnson was charged with one felony count each of trafficking opiates by possession, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

Johnson has prior Lincoln County felony convictions for selling a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. He served more than a year in prison for those convictions, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records.