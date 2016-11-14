Documentary on flood of 1916 coming to Lincoln Cultural Center

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

What has been called the greatest natural disaster to hit western North Carolina occurred in July 1916 when two severe storms dropped more than 20 inches of rain in some parts of the state. Frequently referred to as the “Great Flood,” it rained without interruption from July 15-16. Residents and businesses of Lincoln County suffered substantial damage from floodwaters and all rail, highway, telephone and telegraph connections were severed for days.

A new film by award-winning filmmaker David Weintraub, “Come Hell or High Water, Remembering the Flood of 1916,” will be featured at the Lincoln Cultural Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Many people, including Weintraub, believe such a catastrophic flood could happen again. Western North Carolina is a flood-prone area and such a disaster could not only happen again, but be even more devastating.

The area’s population has grown tremendously since 1916 and the infrastructure is much more expensive to replace, so another great flood could produce more death and destruction. Most recently, in July 2013, areas of Lincoln County received nine to 12 inches of rain and the South Fork of the Catawba River’s water level was 17 feet above normal. A state of emergency was declared, many roads were closed and bridges were damaged throughout the county. Residents, businesses and farmers suffered substantial damage from the flood.

In developing the film, Weintraub took oral histories from family members directly impacted by the flood.

“The people of Western North Carolina got back on their feet very quickly after the devastation and demonstrated incredible resilience despite not having access to technology,” he said. “But in reality, their resilience was probably because they didn’t depend on technology as a crutch as we do today.”

In 1916, most people living in Lincoln County were self-sustaining. They grew or raised their own food and whatever they didn’t produce they got from neighbors – there were few grocery stores in 1916. They were very much a community because they had to be.

Weintraub uses the term “cultural amnesia” to refer to the process of forgetting past events, the people involved and how it impacts us today. He believes that lessons from generations past are often overlooked.

Weintraub operates the Center for Cultural Preservation, which is a cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to working for mountain heritage continuity through oral history, documentary film, education and public programs. For more information about the Center contact them at (828) 692-8062 or www.saveculture.org

For more information, contact Jason Harpe by email lcmh@bellsouth.net or at (704) 477-0987.

