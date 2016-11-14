Criminals — 11-14-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Adam Hawk George, 30, of 4841 E Nc 27 Hwy in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 7 with three counts of failure to appear, five counts of assault by pointing a gun, and two counts of communicating threats. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Joseph Daniel Ledford, 21, of 1065 Lakeland Av. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 8 with three counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of harassing phone call.
- Derrick Raymond Tetreault, 23, of 3542 Orchard Rd. 7 in Iron Station was charged on Nov. 8 with one count of injury to personal property.
- Kareem Jamar Moore, 35, of 1702 Northwoods Dr. in Kings Mountain was charged on Nov. 8 with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule III. A $5,000 bond was set.
- Charles Larry Wayne Whitley Jr., 21, of 8601 Graham Rd. in Denver was charged on Nov. 8 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats.
- Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged on Nov. 8 with one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Scott Allen Sherbert, 47, of 1353 Davis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 9 with two counts of child abuse felony committing sexual act upon juvenile. A $80,000 secured bond was set.
- Davon Malcom Thomas Woodard, 24, of 2338 Dan Reel Rd. in Denver was charged on Nov. 9 with one count each of interfering electrical monitor device and parole violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- David William Johnson, 35, of 7494 Timber Ridge Tr. in Denver was charged on Nov. 9 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $1,050 cash bond was set.
- Steven LG Leatherman, 32, of 405 Green St. in Lincolnton was charged on Nov. 9 with three counts of possession of control substance schedule II, two counts of possession of control substance schedule IV, one count each of possession of control substance schedule III, displaying expired registration plate, driving while license revoked or disqualification non-support, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
