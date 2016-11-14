Around Town — 11-14-16

TODAY

Blood Drive

West Lincoln High School, located at 172 Shoal Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Empty Bowls Project

Woodside Plantation, located on Highway 182 in Lincolnton will host Rotary Club of Lincolnton Sunrise Empty Bowls Project from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Meeting

The Coalition of Churches will meet at 7 p.m. at the Oakland Center, formerly Oakland School.

Meeting

The “Mended Hearts Chapter #379” will meet at 6 p.m. in the Pine Room at CaroMont Hospital to discuss plans for the 2017 year. A chapter photo will be taken at 5:45 p.m. in the rotunda at the entrance of the parking deck.

TUESDAY

Photography

The Lincoln Cultural Center, located at will host the Lincoln Photography Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the community room. The program will be Christmas Photography. Please bring two of your best Christmas photos to share.