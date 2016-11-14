Lincoln County celebrates Veterans Day

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

“Three words come to my mind when I think about veterans – sacrifice, sacrifice and sacrifice and if you’ve been a veteran or are a spouse of a veteran you have sacrificed. We are vets but we are not asking for anything special – just for a shot at the American dream.”

The parade passed through downtown Lincolnton with numerous veterans, JROTC units from Lincolnton and West Lincoln, Cub Scout Pack 75 headed by retired Marine Chad Hull, the North Lincoln marching band and others taking part and Lincoln County’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday originated in 1919. On the first anniversary of the end of World War I it became a legal holiday to be held on Nov. 11 of every year. In 1954, the name Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day, paying tribute to all American veterans living or dead. Currently, there are approximately 21 million veterans in the United States, according to U.S. census data.

Retired Marine Ed House presented the Lincoln County Veteran of the Year award to retired Marine Corps Cpl. Chris Duschel. For many years, Duschel has been an active member of the Disabled American Veterans of Lincoln County Chapter 53. He has served as a chaplain, commander, rifleman and other roles. Duschel organizes benefit cruise-ins, assists Christian Ministry with its toy drive, puts out thousands of flags on graves of deceased veterans on Memorial Day, works on veterans’ cars for free and for the past three years has collected items for nursing homes residents who do not receive many visits around the holidays.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Duschel said. “None of us join these organizations and hope to be recognized – we do this because we feel the need to give back to our community and our country.”

House, who received the Veteran of the Year award in 1988 and has been the bugler for many veteran funerals and events over the years, was awarded the Veterans Council Lifetime Achievement Award.

After receiving the award, House shared that when he retired from service in 1978, a lot of World War II veterans were dying and nobody was doing military funerals. Local veterans formed a squad of 42 men – 39 were World War II vets, two were Korean vets. House was the only Vietnam vet and said the only reason he was on the squad was because he could blow the bugle.

“My lifetime achievement award was blowing the bugle many, many times since then,” he said. “Now, every veteran that wants a military funeral we give it to them and we do a good job.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard