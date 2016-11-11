Union Elementary welcomes veterans for sixth year

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Veterans, their spouses and families filed into the gymnasium at Union Elementary School Thursday morning, many of them greeting each other before they sat down and were treated to a hot breakfast prepared by Lincoln County Schools. This is the sixth year the school has honored local veterans this way.

“When we began the breakfast we had it in the media center and had about 30 local vets attend,” principal Heather Houser said. “Now, after six years, we have about 120 who come every year. In our small community we think it’s important to honor those who protected and served us. This is one way our school can give back to our community and local heroes.”

West Lincoln color guard members Peyton Leatherman, Julia Cook, Adam Parker and Marcus Peace presented the colors while former Lincoln County Schools assistant teacher Lauren Tipton sang the national anthem. Union Elementary fifth-grader Will Stover gave the invocation.

“It’s marvelous to see all the veterans here – I get to see people I haven’t seen all year,” Vietnam War veteran Warren Sain said. “It means a lot. We refresh our memories and discuss it amongst ourselves – we’ve all got different stories.”

After they finished their breakfast, the veterans and their guests were treated to a performance by local veteran and gospel singer Larry Ray and the entire body of Union Elementary students sang “This Land is Your Land” by Woody Guthrie. The kindergarten and first grade students wore patriotic hats that they made for the occasion.

World War II Veteran Lewis Heavner, former principal of Union Elementary, has attended the breakfast every year.

“It’s well worthwhile,” he said. “I get to see the students perform. It’s real nice that the school does this for us. Thank you.”

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sherry Hoyle and assistant superintendent Aaron Allen also attended the event.

“Union Elementary School administration and staff are to be commended for sponsoring an event in which students gain an understanding of why Veteran’s Day is celebrated,” Hoyle said in an email. “It is a great opportunity for students to meet veterans who served in the various branches of the armed services, as well as in the many wars that have been fought from World War II up to the war in Afghanistan. It is a very humbling and emotional experience meeting the veterans and their families and to reflect on the sacrifices that they have made on our behalf.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard