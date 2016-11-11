Stage set for first Lincolnton Chalk Walk

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Sidewalks in downtown Lincolnton will become a canvas for local artists on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the first annual Lincolnton Chalk Walk, sponsored by GameSwap, a video game store located on Court Square in downtown.

“We are expecting a great turnout, it’s for a good cause and will get people involved in the downtown area,” said Mike Payne, owner of GameSwap. “There will be holiday sales going on at all of the downtown businesses so there should be a lot of people in the downtown area on Saturday.”

While drawing with chalk is in more ways than one a vanishing art, the weather is forecast to be bright, sunny and dry, so the artistic renderings created by “chalkers” should beautify the sidewalks in downtown Lincolnton for days afterwards.

The Chalk Walk is free to participate – just bring your own chalk. There is a $5 entry if you want to be considered for one of the four “best of contest” awards. There will be $50 cash awards given to for group (consisting of two or more individuals), adult (18 years old and older), youth (10 years old and older) and children’s best. Area businesses are also donating prizes as well, according to Payne.

GameSwap will be funding the cash prizes and all entry fees go to the Christian Ministry of Lincolnton. There is no limit on the number of entries.

Participants will be able to draw on designated areas of the sidewalks in downtown Lincolnton along each side of Main Street and on the east side of Court Square, according to Payne.

Register at GameSwap or on the day of the Chalk Walk up until noon. For more information, email mikepayne92@gmail.com or call (704) 666-0440.

Image courtesy of Contributed