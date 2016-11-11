Playoff pairings to finally be released on Saturday

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Tonight, the second Friday night in November, will have a strange feel to it. There will be no high school football in western North Carolina among public schools.

The extreme flooding a few weeks back forced the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to push the start of the playoffs back a week, to allow the schools affected by the floods to get their eleven games in.

This in turn delays the first round of the playoffs until next Friday, November 18, meaning that the state championship games will now be played on December 16 and 17, just one week before Christmas.

With all of the teams in the western half of North Carolina essentially getting a second open week, and in a few cases a third one, lots of coaches have shortened their practice schedule for this week.

The odd thing is, without knowing for sure who the 64 teams are that will make the playoffs in their respective brackets, some teams may be practicing for nothing. If there is even a slim chance that you could get into the playoffs, the teams have to continue to practice. Even though they just might find out Saturday afternoon that the practices were not necessary.

Also, the extra Friday night off gives time for more playoff projections. Instead of just a few days to try and figure out the brackets, we now have a full week.

First it’s the 64 that will qualify, then the 32 large and the 32 small teams in each classification. And this year, there are two extra regions. In addition to the East region and the West region, the NCHSAA has added a Mideast and Midwest region.

The teams will be placed into a region based on the longitude of the school, and then seeded one through eight.

And if you happen to get that far, you can figure out the first round matchups by pairing the teams from the West region with the teams in the Midwest region, and the East against the Mideast. For example, the number one seed in the West region will play the number eight seed from the Midwest region, and so on.

But all of that could change with the results of this tonight’s regular season finales in the east. Just one team sneaking into a bracket that you weren’t counting on, could possibly change every matchup within that particular classification.

Some projections for this year’s playoffs have Shelby playing in the 2AA bracket. The Golden Lions have won the last three 2A state titles, and were 2AA state champions in 2005 and 2006. Shelby will be the favorite to win their fourth consecutive championship, regardless of the bracket that they wind up in.

All of the Southern District-7 2A teams that could qualify for the playoffs would be in the 2AA bracket, with the exception of Lincolnton. East Lincoln, West Lincoln, Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Caldwell all have larger average daily attendance numbers. And there is still a chance that tonight’s outcomes could push Lincolnton up into the 2AA bracket as well.

But the best thing to do is just sit back and let things work themselves out. The NCHSAA will be busy late tonight and Saturday morning finalizing the brackets, and everyone should know where their team is going by late Saturday afternoon.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN