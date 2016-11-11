Obituaries — 11-11-16

Donald Wayne Mull

Donald Wayne Mull, age 54, of Stoney Ridge Road in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2016, in the Iron Station Cemetery with Rev. Greg Hager officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today, November 11, 2016, at Pearl Baptist Church.

Mr. Mull was born February 25, 1962, in Lincoln County, to William Wayne and Odie Smith Mull. He worked as a brick mason.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Caldwell Mull of the home; three sons, Eli Mull of Vale and Noah Mull and Will Mull, both of Lincolnton; parents, William and Odie Mull of Iron Station; one sister, Debbie M. Behling of Iron Station; and two grandchildren, Reagan Mull of Lincolnton, and Lucas Mull of Vale.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Mull family.

Wesley Evan Neal

Wesley Evan Neal, age 72, of 2831 Hallman Drive in Crouse, died on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Leonard’s Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Jaie Warlick officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening, November 11, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Neal was born April 24, 1944, in Lincoln County, to the late John Adam and Christine Cora Hallman Neal. He worked in textiles.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Short Neal of the home; three sons, Rodney Evan Neal (Karen), Randy Keith Neal (Marsha), and Wesley “Kevin” Neal (Kelly), all of Crouse; two brothers, John Adam Neal, Jr. (Kay) of Cherryville, and Roy Neal (Ann) of Crouse; one sister, Reba Elmore (Jerry) of Vale; eight grandchildren, Daniel Neal, Travis Neal, Jessica Neal, Jamey Goodman, Mesha Harczuk, Austin Neal, Chrystian Neal “Tubby”, and Ricky Richard; and seven great-grandchildren, Brinley Neal, Bryson Neal, Hunter Neal, Tucker Neal, Dylon Richard, Grant Goodman, and Colt Goodman.

Memorials may be made to Leonard’s Fork Baptist Church, 1462 Leonard’s Fork Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Neal family.

Mehitable ‘Mutt’ Beam White

Mehitable “Mutt” Beam White, age 88, of Cherryville passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2016 in Newton. She was born September 10, 1928 in Lincoln county to the late Rush and Lula Houser Beam.

Mutt was a former seamstress for Varat Sportswear and attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was involved in Baptist Disaster Relief, Friendship Sunday School class and Young at Heart Senior Group. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world and was an amazing caregiver.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Voyde Melton White; and siblings, Stowe Beam, Helen Propst, Kathleen Heavner and Lee LeCroy.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Cox husband, Randy of Cherryville and Sylvia White of Newton; grandchildren, Lacindi Robinson and husband, Mark, Wendy Jenkins and husband, Cliff and Charlie Turner; seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held today, November 11, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Key officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday, November 10, 2016 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the White family.

Barbara Jean Hedrick Crouse

Barbara Jean Hedrick Crouse, 82, daughter of Everett and Lina Hedrick, was born in Winston-Salem, on May 2, 1934, and died in Memphis, Tenn., on November 4, 2016.

She leaves behind the members of her immediate family: Dr. Maurice Crouse, her husband of 58 years; daughters, Melanie Smith (and husband Keith) of Collierville, Tenn.; Alison Brock (and husband Don) of Godfrey, Ill.; Emily Mills (and husband William) of St. Ann, Missouri; her brother Vincent Hedrick (and wife Kay) of Jacksonville; and six grandchildren, Seth Smith, Ross Smith, Charlotte Smith, David Humphreys, Hayley File, and Mary Brock.

Barbara earned a B.S. in Nursing from Flora Macdonald College in Red Springs, and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Ayer, Mass.; Evanston, Ill.; Columbia, S.C.; and Memphis, Tenn. She worked for Upjohn Healthcare and Trinity Healthcare as an agency nurse and ended her career as an agency nurse working at the Carrier plant in Collierville, Tenn. The nurse’s station at Woodland Presbyterian School in Memphis is named in her honor.

Barbara was a lifelong Presbyterian. For the past 54 years she was a member of Woodland Presbyterian Church in Memphis, where she was active in women’s circles, helping to lead the Girl Scouts troop, and performing with the Chancel Choir, the Handbell Choir, and the Outreach Choir.

Barbara loved doing needlepoint and smocking, and she was an avid reader.

A memorial service will be held at Woodland Presbyterian Church, 5217 Park Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119, at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2016. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor her life and career may make a contribution to a favorite charity.

George Ronald Storey

George Ronald Storey, 82, of Lincolnton passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, Va.

Born, September 3, 1934 in Pike County, Ga., he was the son of the late William “Bill” Enoch and Effie Jimmerson Storey. He was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church and enjoyed the fellowship with other seniors at Living Word Church. George was a graduate of Auburn University and worked in the textile industry. After retirement, George drove motor coaches for Christian Tours and Burke Tours. In addition to his parents, first wife, Inez Storey; second wife, Betty Storey; sister, Jane Storey Swift and step-son, David Goodson preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory son, Ricky Storey and wife Gracie of Manns Harbor; daughter, Wanda Baldwin and husband Roger of Graham; step-son, Kenny Goodson and wife Sharon of Lincolnton; step-daughter, Glenda Hartsoe of Maiden; five grandchildren, Beth Romero, Ron Storey, Megan Baldwin, McKenzie Wescott, Taylor Featherstone; great-grandchildren, Whitney Butler, Jordan Romero, Joanie Faith Storey; numerous step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 3 p.m. at McKendree UMC with Rev. Gregg Plott officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association www.heart.org or McKendree UMC, PO Box 426, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Storey family.

Paul Daniel Self

Mr. Paul Daniel Self, age 77, of Lincolnton died on Monday, November 7, 2016.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. today, November 11, 2016 in the Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Tate officiating. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Self was born on March 28, 1939 to the late Clyde and Ruth Johnson Self. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Dellinger Self and sisters, Betty Burgess and Nelia Suzette Self.

Mr. Self was a veteran of the United States Army having served three years in Germany. After serving this time he was transferred into the Unties States Army Reserves for an additional three years. He spent many years of his life in the automotive business and retired from Freightliner as a senior painter. Paul was known to his family as “Poppi” or “Uncle Paul” and he always made time to attend every family function and church breakfast as long as his health was good and weather permitted. He had a love for antique cars and loved to show off his 1951 Chevy pickup. Paul was also an avid gardener and loved to share his crops. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend. Paul had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Paula Self Chapman and husband, Van Chapman of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Anna Chapman and fiancé, Kevin Strobel of Sherrills Ford; grandson, Brian Chapman and Sydney Wiley of Lincolnton; two sisters, Myrniss Devine of Iron Station and Shasta Duncan and husband James of Maiden; two brothers, Morris Self and wife Doris of Gastonia and Bennie Self of Salisbury and a number of loving nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Self family.

Lilly Adams Reynolds

Lilly Adams Reynolds, age 82, of Landers Church Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2016, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Lail officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Reynolds was born July 2, 1934, in Greenville, S.C., to the late George Lewin and Sadie Redding Adams. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Reynolds. She retired from Dallas Pillow Company.

She is survived by a son, Martin Reynolds, and wife Cindy, of Lincolnton; one brother, Charles E. Adams of Clover, S.C.; three sisters, Linda Webster of Monroe, Donna Heafner of Lincolnton, and Cecilia Thomann of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Jason Reynolds, and wife Jane, and Carrie Reynolds; four step-grandchildren, Austin Sugg, Cassidy Sugg, Allen Rogers, and Leah O’Neill; and two great-granddaughters, Elizabeth O’Neill and Emily O’Neill.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 493 Calvary Church Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Reynolds family.

Tommy ‘Mikie’ Dwayne Bradley

Tommy ‘Mikie” Dwayne Bradley, 50, of Rutherfordton died on November 7, 2016.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Sunrise Baptist Church in Rutherfordton. Burial will follow at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Church.

The Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Bradley family.

Timothy Joseph Church

Timothy Joseph Church, 56, of Claremont died on November 8, 2016.

The funeral service will be held on November 12, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Joy Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow at Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery in Conover. The family will receive friends on November 11, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Church family.

Florence Vashti Johnson Foster

Florence Vashti Johnson Foster, 75, of Charlotte died on November 7, 2016.

Funeral service is November 12, 2016 at 1 p.m. in White’s Family Chapel at Ebony & White’s Funeral Service with burial to follow in Herndon Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at noon prior to the service.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Foster family.

Yvonne Logan ‘Tab’ Clark

Yvonne Logan “Tab” Clark, 77, of Iron Station died on November 8, 2016.

Funeral Service will be held on November 14, 2016 at 2 p.m.at Link’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Clark family

James William ‘Buck’ Hill

James William “Buck” Hill, 82, of Kings Mountain died on November 8, 2016.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service

Robert Faris Lancaster

Robert Faris Lancaster, 79, of Newton passed away on November 8, 2016.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Lancaster family.