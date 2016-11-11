Lincoln County boards prepare for fresh faces

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Two Lincoln County boards are preparing for a bit of a shakeup following the results of Tuesday’s general election. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will welcome two new members, as will the Lincoln County Board of Education.

Republicans Anita McCall and Rich Permenter will join fellow GOP commissioners Bill Beam, Martin Oakes and Carrol Mitchem on the board responsible for governing Lincoln County. McCall and Permenter, who are both new to the political scene in Lincoln County, will replace long-time commissioner Alex Patton and the board’s current chair, Cecilia Martin. Mitchem was re-elected on Tuesday.

“New people always bring in new perspectives,” Beam said. “We will listen to our new members and give them the opportunity to voice their opinions on whatever the issues may be. County Manager Kelly Atkins has already got them ready to attend sessions with different agencies and departments so that they can get up to speed on county business before they take office. Each of them will have their own unique qualities. I know Mr. Permenter has a lot of leadership abilities from his time in the military and Mrs. McCall has been in Lincoln County for a long time and I’m sure she has plenty of ideas to bring to the table. I’m looking forward to working with both of them.”

Permenter made his first foray into politics in 2014 when his campaign to become a county commissioner fell short during the primary election. The retired marine bounced back, however, and ran a successful campaign centered on the development of a “master plan” that will help Lincoln County navigate through what he believes is impending growth.

“I’ve been welcomed on the western part of the county, although I was urged to run by the eastern part of the county,” Permenter said. “I’ve been saying consistently throughout my campaign that it’s the responsibility of a commissioner to serve the entire county and it’s up to us to make sure that we’re doing that. That message appears to have resonated with enough voters to get me elected.”

McCall, like Permenter, also made her first attempt at the board of commissioners in 2014 before falling short in the same primary election. She has served stints as the chair of Lincolnton’s Planning and Zoning Board, as well as the Board of Adjustments.

“I’ve known them both for a couple of years,” Oakes said. “I believe Anita has a very analytical mind, which will help, and Richard Permenter is also very disciplined and has served on a couple of different county boards like the Board of Equalization and Review so he got some good experience there. Anita has been on the city planning board so she will certainly bring some experience in terms of planning and development. I think that their resumes speak for themselves in terms of what they bring to the board.”

While McCall and Permenter are preparing for their first experience on the board, Mitchem will be serving his fourth term after winning re-election.

“Carrol knows where a lot of the bodies are buried,” Oakes said. “Very often when we’re discussing something he’ll remind us that eight years ago this happened and of course none of the other commissioners knew that because we weren’t involved in the details back then.”

Mitchem was first elected to the board in 2002, but then lost his bid for re-election in 2006. He returned to the board in 2008 and will now serve his third consecutive term.

“Experience is always a good thing whether you’re in business, or on boards or whatever it may be,” Beam said. “He has perspectives and can tell us about things that have already occurred. In other words, he knows his history and things that haven’t worked that have already been tried so we don’t make the same mistakes again. His unique insight as far as things that the different boards have dealt with over the years will be a help to everybody.”

The Lincoln County Board of Education is now back to full strength after functioning with just six members following the departure of current Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley after his election to the city post.

Cathy Davis will represent District 1 for another four years after winning re-election and Mark Mullen will take over for Tony Jenkins in District 4 after holding an at-large seat for the past four years.

Heather Rhyne will assume the at-large seat that was left vacant by Mullen and Kirk Herbertson will represent District 3. Rhyne and Herbertson are each serving their first term as an elected official in Lincoln County.

Rhyne, a pharmacist, has two daughters who are currently enrolled in the Lincoln County Schools system. Her decision to run for a seat on the board was fueled by a desire to have a greater impact after years of volunteer service dedicated to the school system.

Herbertson has a form of autism and has said he will dedicate his service on the board to children with disabilities. He has also voiced a desire to obtain more funding for band and chorus programs so that they don’t have to do their own fundraising.

“I think that the new members will certainly bring some fresh ideas,” school board member Todd Wulfhorst said. “I can tell you from my experience that it’s going to take them a little while to get up to speed. I think that’s one thing, when you bring new members onto the board, it takes them a little bit longer to understand what’s going on. That’s why it’s great that Mark and Cathy were re-elected because they both have four years of experience on the board. Hopefully we’ll do a good job as a board bringing Heather and Kirk up to speed with what’s going on.”

The newly elected commissioners will be sworn in on Dec. 5 and the new board of education members will be sworn in on Dec. 13.

Image courtesy of Jaclyn Anthony / Special to LTN