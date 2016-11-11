It’s up to Congress and the Court

To hear the left tell it, the election of Donald Trump may very well signal the end of the world as we know it.

That might be just a tad bit alarmist. But Trump’s win was certainly a shock to many, especially the people who believed the polls were accurate and thought endorsements of Hillary Clinton by virtually every major newspaper were somehow a bellwether for how the election would actually play out. Those people were wrong.

Democrats have been quick to blame their loss on bigoted, ignorant voters. Certainly, Trump had the racist vote locked up tight. But the voters who fit in that category are only a very slim portion of the total right-wing movement. What’s more likely is that most of Trump’s supporters were people who couldn’t stomach the prospect of a Clinton presidency or were people for whom the rhetoric of Trump’s populism resonated in a way that they hadn’t felt from a politician before.

Trump’s mandate might not be as firm as he’d like us to believe. All the data indicates that he lost the popular vote, but won the Electoral College by focusing his efforts on the correct states. The fact that he won the election doesn’t negate the other facts, that many of the ideas he professed on the campaign trail aren’t conservative or intelligent, like his disdain for free trade or the idea that Mexico is going to pay to build a wall across the southern border. It doesn’t mean that jumping into bed with a leader like Russia’s Vladimir Putin is in the best interests of U.S. foreign policy. It doesn’t mean that, all of a sudden, everything is going to be “huge” and “great.”

For those of us who believe in limited government and truly conservative principles, our trust will have to be placed in the House and the Senate, and the Supreme Court, to act as a buffer and check against Trump proposals that don’t match up with the ideals the Republican Party is supposed to stand for. The gains in personal and economic freedom from the past eight years should be left to stand. Ill-conceived legislation, like Obamacare, should be repealed and replaced.

Trump is a relative newcomer to the world of conservatism. It’s up to the statesmen who have stood up for the idea of small government in the past to ensure that the United States doesn’t go down a path that leads to big government, simply with a different ideological hue than the one we’ve seen under President Barack Obama.