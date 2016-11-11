East Lincoln’s Kinsch signs to play at Coastal Carolina
East Lincoln’s Nate Kinsch signed on Wednesday to play baseball at Coastal Carolina. Kinsch hit .396 from the leadoff spot as a junior, with 17 RBIs and 35 runs scored. As a catcher and part time infielder, he had a .962 fielding percentage. Pictured are seated left to right: Jeff Kinsch (father), Nate Kinsch, Diane Kinsch (mother). Standing left to right: East Lincoln head coach Chris Matile, assistant coach Danny Duckworth, Grace Kinsch (sister), Jennifer Huskey (assistant principal), Evelyn Kinsch (sister), Mike Byus (athletic director), and Don Hutchins (South Charlotte Panthers). Coastal Carolina is defending NCAA champs.
Image courtesy of Contributed
