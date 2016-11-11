East Lincoln’s Burleson signs with East Carolina
On Wednesday, East Lincoln’s Alec Burleson signed to play baseball at East Carolina University. As a junior, Burleson hit .390 with 6 home runs and 30 RBIs. On the mound, Burleson had a record of 8-2 with an ERA of 0.83. In 59 innings pitched, he had 104 strikeouts while walking just 14. Pictured are seated left to right: Jason Burleson (father), Alec Burleson, Betty Burleson (mother). Standing left to right: East Lincoln head coach Chris Matile, assistant coach Danny Duckworth, Bradley Burleson (brother), Jennifer Huskey (assistant principal), Mike Byus (athletic director) and Don Hutchins (South Charlotte Panthers).
Image courtesy of Contributed
